cindy-crawford-stuns-in-red-string-bikini-during-mexico-vacation

Letting the world know that age is just a number, modeling icon Cindy Crawford stunned in a red string bikini while on vacation in Mexico.

According to PEOPLE, Crawford was seen rocking the swimsuit in Cancun, Mexico. She revealed in an Instagram post that she and her husband, Rande Gerber, were celebrating their friends’ 20th wedding anniversary during their trip.

“Such a fun weekend celebrating 20 years of marriage with this golden couple,” Crawford wrote in the post. She tagged friends Jessica and Jason Karp.

“Congrats to a couple who acknowledges the hard work and commitment of making a marriage last,” she continued. “And also makes marriage look fun! We love you guys!”

Crawford and Gerber have been married since 1998 and share a son, Presley, and a daughter, Kaia.

The Central America vacation came weeks after Crawford posted a photo of herself with her daughter’s dog, Milo. The snapshot showed off her makeup-free, natural glow.

“Mornings with Milo,” she simply captioned in the Instagram post.

Cindy Crawford Previously Stated She Was ‘Not Interested in Changing’ Her Face

While speaking to The New York Times earlier this year, Cindy Crawford revealed she had no plans to have any cosmetic surgery done.

“I was not interested in changing my face,” she explained while discussing her approach to looking youthful as she ages. She admitted to having microneedling and, going to an infrared sauna and doing cold plunges.

“I’ll do those kinds of things,” Crawford continued. “But in the end, I truly haven’t seen anything that’s made such a huge difference that I like on anyone.”

She further stated, “I’m 58, part of me would want to not be doing magazines or photo shoots. If you want to scroll through your comments, you will find really mean things. But they’re not meaner than you’ve thought about yourself.”

Along with The New York Times interview, Crawford spoke out about the importance of working out and going to the spa. “I’m a huge fan of double-duty beauty,” she wrote in an op-ed for Into the Gloss. “Because good things take time, and none of us have enough of it!”

She also said she tries to include beauty treatments in her workouts as well. “For instance, since I know I’ll be washing my hair right after I exercise, I put a pre-wash conditioner in my hair—especially on my ends. A greasy ponytail during a workout never hurt anyone.”

Crawford then revealed that she tries to go into an infrared sauna for 20 minutes at least once a week. “Before I invested in my own, I just went to a local tanning salon that also had an infrared sauna—my homeopathic doctor suggested I get one because it’s good for detoxing.”