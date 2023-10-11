‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Is Moving On From ‘Scandoval’ By Selling These ‘Triggering’ Items, Donating $$$ To Charity

Raquel Leviss finds healing by making the decision to auction off some iconic yet emotionally ‘triggering’ items from the show

Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss has announced that she is selling some items from her time in “a dark place” in her life. The decision signifies Leviss’s determination to leave behind the emotional toll the show took on her as she embraces brighter days ahead.



In an Instagram post, the Vanderpump Rules star unveiled her plans to auction an array of items from her eventful past, including her infamous liaison with Tom Sandoval, forever remembered as Scandoval. These events became the catalyst behind the latest season of the Bravo reality series, leaving an indelible mark on the show’s history.

One of the items Leviss is parting ways with is the lightning bolt necklace she snagged to complement Sandoval’s, paying homage to the logo of his restaurant shared with Tom Schwartz.

Viewers thought Sandoval had bought the necklace for Leviss, however, it was revealed in a later episode that she bought it for herself.

“This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does,” Leviss wrote in the item’s description. She originally bought the necklace for $765. Currently, the necklace is going for over $2000.

Leviss is also parting with two TomTom hoodies, notably the one she sported at BravoCon 2022, just before the Scandoval storm hit. As of now, these hoodies have fetched an impressive $7,200.

“The infamous three tone topaz on black TomTom hoodie is the one I wore day three at Bravo-Con and is also the same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face,” the description from Leviss reads.

“I can’t rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause,” Leviss added.

All proceeds will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a non-profit organization that offers educational programs and advocates for individuals and families affected by mental illness.



Good for her! There certainly isn’t a point in hanging on to excess baggage. Here’s to hoping that Rachel Leviss continues to grow in confidence and self-love.