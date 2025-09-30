‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Brittany Cartwright Quickly Fails After Joining Reality TV Competition

Brittany Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules alum, is the first to go from the harsh TV competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and she doesn’t feel good about it.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is a tough reality TV competition that puts famous celebrities and personalities through a real hard time. Not everyone is cut out for the challenges and hardship, especially those used to a more pampered life.

Brittany Cartwright, 36, featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s show: Vanderpump Rules. She featured on five seasons, before leaving with Jax Taylor in 2020. In those five years, it seems she hasn’t been keeping up with her military training.

The reality star wanted to challenge herself and was determined to prove her naysayers wrong when accepting the challenge. Especially after having “been through so much this year,” she wanted to really test herself.

“I finally found the strength to leave a very toxic relationship,” she said of Jax Taylor, whom she shares a child with, Cruz.

Apparently, before the show, her ex was already putting her down. He was”writing me, like, ‘You’re not gonna make it far,’ right before I even came here.”

“People like that, I want to prove wrong.”

Tragically, she couldn’t handle the challenges.

Brittany Cartwright Bows Out After One Day

The star managed to handle almost everything the show threw at her on her first day. She was even able to rappel from a helicopter despite her fear of heights.

After her team was tasked with carrying heavy supplies back to base camp, she began to crack. “I’m, like, dying, sorry. I can’t. I don’t think I can make it,” she said to DS Jovon “Q” Quarles.

She knew she wasn’t in the fittest shape, but she alleged that chasing her son around helped maintain some cardio. It wasn’t enough, however.

After a poor performance, the team was ordered to run back to camp. She had reached her limit.

“I’m gonna have a panic attack,” she said. “I feel like I’m gonna pass out, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be the first to go, but … I’m just, I can’t move.”

She “didn’t want to be the first to go,” but had to make a decision. “I can’t. I’m gonna throw up,” she said, giving up. “I’m really sorry. I feel like s–t.”

Cartwright was disappointed in herself. “I knew I was gonna be first. I f–king knew it. So embarrassing,” she said.

Ultimately, however, she pushed herself to her limits, which is more than can be said about most people.