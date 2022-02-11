Romantic Or Rocky? Look To Venus For Your Valentine’s Forecast

Valentine’s Day can often be more stressful than sentimental. There’s a lot of pressure around finding the perfect gift or planning the perfect date. Moreover, the holiday is on a Monday this year. How are we supposed to work with that?

Looking to the stars can help in times of uncertainty. The Sun controls ego, while the Moon controls emotions. Venus rules ego, finances, and romance. These are significant factors in both short- and long-term relationships.

By analyzing the stars relative to our Sun, Moon, and Venus signs, we can get a detailed forecast of what this year’s Valentine’s Day might hold.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

You’ve been around more unhealthy relationships than healthy ones. As a result, your idea of what true romance looks like is a bit skewed. You conflate passion with confrontation, but they have very different implications within your relationship.

Still, you try your best within your ability. However, your partner doesn’t get the benefit of knowing your past hurts, traumas, and insecurities. They only see what you present them.

This Valentine’s Day, actively work on stepping into your partner’s shoes. Don’t assume they know your true intentions. You have to show them.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Just because you’re a homebody doesn’t mean you’re lethargic. On the contrary, you’ve been feeling more energetic than usual lately. You’ve found great fulfillment in actively improving your relationship, home, and self.

Be wary of putting on blinders while you do this work. We can often fool ourselves into thinking that productivity is always positive. Are you working this hard because you’re afraid your partner won’t?

This year, let your partner do the doting. You’ve been putting in the effort, and now they want to reciprocate—let them.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

“Racing” is your mind’s default setting, and it gets noticeably worse around this holiday. You’re not desperate for people to like you, but it’s certainly you’re preference. Consequently, you spend a lot of time planning and preparing for romance and not a lot of time enjoying it.

What’s the point of stressing yourself out on Valentine’s Day? Your date won’t enjoy it, nor will you. As difficult as it might be, try not to overthink this Valentine’s Day.

Instead, revel in the beauty of your partnership, not your date-planning skills.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Your ruling body, the Moon, directly opposes a Venus-Mars conjunction under your sign this Valentine’s Day. Prepare for reflection, lunar clarity, and a call to action. Conjunctions are not always good, nor are oppositions always negative.

Ultimately, it depends on what you find under the Moon’s illuminating glow. You might be noticing unhealthy patterns resurfacing from your past. The quicker you nip them in the bud, the happier you will be.

Let Capricorn’s pragmatic energy help you find the rotting leaves in your relationship and start pruning.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

You’ve always loved Valentine’s Day. The drama and passion we associate with this holiday are two of your favorite things. As such, you likely already have something planned for your boo and are anxiously awaiting Monday.

But be cautious of your intentions, Leo. If you’re using sweet nothings and romantic gestures to stroke your ego, then you’re missing the point. Indeed, you find it difficult to separate your need to be doted on from your desire to dote on others.

This Valentine’s Day, focus more on the giving and less on the receiving.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

For someone as busy as you, Valentine’s Day is just another thing to add to your to-do list. Additionally, you can get caught up in the pressure of being romantic. What if you’re not romantic enough? What if you’re too over the top?

Similarly, you tend to have high expectations (and, in turn, disappointments) around this holiday. You entered February expecting one thing out of your partner and got another. How are you not supposed to be disappointed?

Keep it simple this year. You don’t need to move mountains to prove your love, nor does your partner.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Two of your best qualities tend to be your biggest romantic downfalls. You hate conflict and being alone, which means you’re fairly easygoing and loyal. However, you’re also prone to codependency. You don’t speak your mind out of fear of rocking the boat.

This is a defense mechanism that started with your first, most devastating heartbreak. To avoid ever feeling that way again, you do everything in your power to keep the peace. But what about the peace within you?

Speaking up this Valentine’s Day might be the best thing you could do for your relationship.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

When you fall in love, you love deeply. You seek to know everything you can about your partner. If they happen to break down your walls and know everything about you, great. If they don’t, you’re okay with that, too.

But what are you missing out on by refusing to be truly seen? You are intelligent enough to know that the intimacy you seek won’t come from one-sided vulnerability. Don’t let your past hold you back from a better future.

Reveal your softer side this Valentine’s Day. You and your partner will be glad you did.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

It’s easy to equate passion with substance, isn’t it, Sag? Your constant need for freedom leads you from one conquest to the next. This can mean multiple partners or flying through relationship stages with the same person.

But no one ever “wins” a relationship. People might succeed, but there’s never a winner. So, why are you trying so hard to don that title? You’re convincing yourself that it’s romance, but really, it’s just running.

Slow things down this year. Regroup, refocus, and reacquaint yourself with your partner.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You’re so used to competing with yourself that you haven’t noticed you’ve started competing with your partner. Indeed, you’ve equated your worth to how busy you are. You take care of all the chores, anticipate your partner’s needs, and the list goes on.

This might seem like a worthy effort. But to your partner, this looks like you’re pushing them out of the picture. If you never give them a chance to be active in the relationship, then they’re going to stop trying.

This Valentine’s Day, take a breather and let your partner do the work. You both deserve it.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

The stars are lined up in your favor this Valentine’s Day, Aquarius. A powerful Venus-Mars conjunct forms a trine with your ruling planet, Uranus. Trines are the most auspicious alignments two celestial bodies can make, so soak up this good energy while you can.

This Valentine’s Day, revel in spontaneity. Uranus is offering some shake-ups to the status quo that will benefit you and your partner in the long run. Don’t worry about strict schedules or stressful plans.

Instead, let whatever was going to happen, happen. The stars suggest you’ll be glad you did.

Pisces

February 18 – March 19

This time of year leaves you feeling sentimental and swoony. But make sure you don’t lose touch with reality. It’s easy for you to get swept up in even the promise of romance.

Pining for promises can be self-defeating to the nth degree. Sweet nothings are just that—nothing. The stars aren’t telling you to break up on Valentine’s Day. However, they are suggesting that you realistically assess your relationship.

This Valentine’s Day, it’s time for you to find out what that nagging feeling in the back of your mind has been trying to say.

