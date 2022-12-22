Here’s What Happened To Usher: A Status Update On His Life And Career￼

Usher (born Usher Raymond IV) is not only incredibly successful as a recording artist, but he’s also highly diversified. This dancer, singer, actor, songwriter, and businessman has sold 80 million records globally. His impressive professional accolades include eight Grammy Awards, eight American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Music Awards, and 35 ASCAP Awards.

He’s also an actor, philanthropist, and activist. It seems like no matter what Usher tries his hand at, he smashes it out of the ballpark.

He has tons of fans everywhere who are eager to know what he’s up to lately and what he’s got on the drawing board. Here’s the scoop on this popular artist and amazing renaissance man.

Usher Has A New Album Coming Out

The public hasn’t heard from Usher in a while as far as new albums go. His last solo album, Hard II Love, was released in 2016 and he released a collaborative album with Zaytoven in 2018.

Usher does apparently have a project in the pipeline, however. In March 2019, he hinted that a follow-up to his mega-hit album Confessions (2004) was on the way.

He has released several singles: “Don’t Waste My Time” (December 2019),“SexBeat” (April 2020), and “Bad Habits” (September 2020).

Usher told USA Today in August 2022 that his much-anticipated new R&B-infused album was almost finished. He shared that it would not be titled Confessions 2. Even so, he did not downplay Confessions’ influence on his current project.

“It’s been an inspiration throughout the process,” Usher explained. “Confessions was a successful album and I count down the days until I begin to launch this. It’s coming real soon. I’ve actually finished it, and I’m now going through the process of sequencing it and naming it.”

He Has A Las Vegas Residency In 2022 And 2023

A Las Vegas residency is a sure sign that an artist has attained superstar stature. Adele, Celine Dion, and Lady Gaga are just some of the famed songstresses who have had that enviable distinction.

Add Usher to this elite list. His Vegas stint at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater won’t just feature him passively perched on a stool and holding a mic while he croons his top hits. Usher also plans to roller-skate and do some storytelling in addition to singing. The crowd sure will get their money’s worth!

Amidst all the glitz and glory, Usher hasn’t forgotten his desire to give back. One dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to his New Look foundation which he launched in 1999 to help underprivileged youth.

His 2022 Tiny Desk Concert Went Viral

There are stadium concerts, and then there are intimate venue concerts. Usher’s Tiny Desk Concert on NPR that was part of Black History Month was clearly the latter. It had a great mellow vibe, almost like anyone who watched the video was actually right there. It spawned a flock of funny memes as well.

He Became Embroiled In Legal Battles In The Late 2010s

Disturbing allegations were reportedly leveled against Usher years ago when In 2018, RadarOnline claimed that he infected “a celebrity stylist” with the herpes virus. He supposedly had unprotected sex with this person without telling them that he was allegedly infected.

The article claimed that Usher told his partner that he was tested for STDs and the results were negative, so they kept having unprotected sexual relations.

The unnamed person eventually reportedly became “very sick” with a headache, aches and pains, fever, and chills. She also reportedly had vaginal blisters and lesions and was allegedly diagnosed with herpes.

Under California law, someone with genital herpes must not engage in sex with uninfected people or must let a sexual partner know prior to having sex with them that they are infected. The case was reportedly settled for $1.1 million on December 28, 2012.

In 2017, TMZ claimed that Usher had sex with a different woman whom he also allegedly exposed to herpes. She subsequently sued him. During their initial sexual tryst at the woman’s home, TMZ alleges that Usher wore a condom, according to the woman’s lawsuit.

The two reportedly had sex again, this time in New Orleans at a hotel, and Usher allegedly was not using a condom.

The woman supposedly grew worried when she read about Usher’s earlier legal case that was brought against him for having sex when he had herpes and failing to tell his partner. TMZ claimed that the woman said she was “exposed” to the virus, not that she said she was infected with it.

She allegedly sued Usher for emotional distress, negligence, and battery. She reportedly wanted “at least $10 million in damages.”

The situation changed, however, when the woman allegedly did test positive for herpes, TMZ reported later. At that point, she reportedly wanted at least $20 million for punitive damages, emotional harm, and medical bills.

That case was settled privately. The terms were not made public.

That was not the end of Usher’s alleged woes, though. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2017 that three more individuals (a woman named Quantasia Sharpton, plus an unnamed woman and man) sued him, alleging that they also had unprotected sex with Usher, who did not tell them he had herpes. Their attorney, Lisa Bloom, said that one of these three people, all of whom were her clients, had genital herpes.

They alleged fraud, sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress. In 2019, Usher settled with these three people.

Usher’s insurance company, New York Marine and General Insurance, reportedly sued him and his company, Fast Pace, Inc., because they didn’t want to cover any damages related to these lawsuits.The company dismissed the lawsuit in 2019.

He’s Growing His Family

Usher and his partner, music executive Jenn Goicoechea, have been together since 2019 and have two kids.

They were ecstatic to announce the birth of their daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond on September 24, 2020. Usher already had two children, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with his ex, Tameka Foster.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher posted on Instagram. ” ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

One year later, on September 29, 2021, Goicoechea gave birth to the couple’s second child, a boy they named Sire Castrello Raymond.

He Uses His Wealth To Support Philanthropic Endeavors

Usher has generously backed initiatives that help people to improve their lives and lift themselves up. He knows that he has been blessed with immense talent and financial resources. He seems to find gratification in sharing what he has on behalf of worthy causes.

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who stirred both support and controversy when he knelt at the start of football games during the National Anthem to decry police brutality and social injustice, vowed in 2016 to give away a total of $1 million to organizations in “oppressed communities.”

He joined forces with athletes and entertainers, asking them to donate $10,000 to any cause of their choosing, which he would match. Usher gave $10,000 to H.O.M.E. which stands for Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure, a charity in Georgia. Kaepernick matched Usher’s donation for a combined total of $20,000 (per CNN).

In July 2019, he invested in Liquid I.V., a California-based nutrition wellness company. The company supports communities in need with each purchase. It was launched to help dehydrated kids in developing nations. Usher was just one of many celebrities to sink their money into Liquid I.V, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Among the others were James Corden, Maria Shriver, and Demi Lovato.

He Teamed Up With Remy Martin For A Special Campaign Promoting Its Beverages

Usher had a long-standing relationship with cognac-maker Remy Martin, which was a partner of his OMG World Tour. The Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion promotional campaign was another of his collaborations with the exclusive brand.

The company rolled out their 1738 Accord Royal beverage housed in a special, limited-edition bottle accompanied by an “immersive experience” for Usher’s My Way Las Vegas residency.

This was an extremely limited edition, according to Forbes, which stated that “[w]hile there were 50 bottles produced, only 25 bottles will be available for purchase as NFTs via BlockBar at the going rate of $500.”

They sold out in an astonishing two seconds!

Usher has been extremely busy recently, both publicly and behind the scenes. He has creative projects in the works and always remembers to give back in meaningful ways.

Now that Usher’s legal troubles seem to be behind him, he can devote himself fully to what he loves doing most—and the powerful music that we love hearing from him.