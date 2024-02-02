Usher Speaks Out About Rumors He Was Beyonce’s Childhood ‘Nanny’

After years of speculation, Usher reveals in a new interview if he actually was Beyonce Knowles’s childhood nanny.

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, Usher spoke about his duties as a nanny. “First of all, how can I be a nanny? I’d be a manny,” he declared. However, he went on to say that while he wasn’t Beyonce’s nanny, he did supervise her and her former bandmates.

“[Producer and musician] Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls,” Usher explained. “And they came to Atlanta for the first time. This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s child. I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house.”

The R&B star pointed out that he would watch them because he was the “authority” due to being a teenager at the time. He made sure that the bandmates didn’t get into trouble in the house at the time.

Since then, Usher and Beyonce have collaborated numerous times. She appeared in his song, Love In This Club (Remix), and helped him perform Bad Girl during one of his 2005 concerts. The R&B star further appeared in Beyonce’s Naughty Girl music video.

Usher Says He Knew Early There ‘Was Something Very Special’ About Beyonce, Destiny’s Child

Meanwhile, Usher opened up about knowing there was something very special about Beyonce and Desiny’s Child. The group, which started in 1996, consisted of Bey, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams when it split in 2006.

“Destiny’s Child, they all thrive,” Usher said. “Even still to this day. When you see them and you see them together, they all thrive. They all are an incredible unit.”

He went on to praise Beyonce by stating she had talent and also brilliance while in the group. “[She was] a brightness that was very much different,” the singer said.

Usher then added that Beyonce was like a sister to him. To see that she’s done so amazing, and continues to thrive and just get bigger and better. Whether it’s musically, in life, or creativity, or all of it.”

Although Beyonce went on to have an incredible solo career, she has given Destiny’s Child a lot of credit for her success. In a 2016 interview with ELLE, Beyonce spoke about proving herself while being in Destiny’s Child. “I’d say I discovered my power after the first Destiny’s Child album. The label didn’t really believe we were pop stars. They underestimated us, and because of that, they allowed us to write our own songs and write our own video treatments.”

Despite the circumstances, Beyonce said that ended up being the best thing. “Because that’s when I became an artist and took control.”