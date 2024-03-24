Usher Reflects on ‘Masterpiece’ Album ‘Confessions’ on 20th Anniversary of Release

R&B megastar Usher is arguably one of the best singers of all time. He also has the accolades to back that claim.

His discography includes several classic albums. But most of his fans will argue that his Confessions album is what catapulted him from R&B star to R&B legend. Usher’s Confessions album recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its release. And on its anniversary, the Atlanta native showed love to the “iconic” album.

“20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic Confessions album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century,” he said.

“The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Thank you to each and every important collaborator that was a part of this very special project that helped mold and shape my career as an artist. Without you, Confessions wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is.”

Usher’s Publicist Heavily Influenced Iconic Album

The Confessions album is one of Usher’s greatest bodies of work. Some of his greatest solo hits are featured on the project. “Burn,” “Caught Up,” and “Bad Girl,” have all gone on to become timeless classics in the R&B category.

Usher recently revealed that the album was heavily inspired by his publicist at the time – Chris Chambers. He says Chambers was the one who convinced him to be vulnerable through his music.

“He motivated me to think about who I was and what people knew about me. And the result of that was Confessions,” he said. “I had always felt like I would be judged as a result of being vulnerable. Black man, we deal with this.”

Chili Makes Revelation About “Confessions” Album

The album also features the song Confessions, which has been rumored to be dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Chili of the legendary girl group TLC. The track is an apology to her after he reportedly got another woman pregnant while the two were in a relationship.

But Chili revealed that wasn’t true. The lyrics were based on the life experiences of Jermaine Dupri – the song’s executive producer.

“We were together when he recorded that album,” she said. “All of those songs on Confessions, that was about Jermaine Dupri’s situation. Usher was just singing it. But people kind of bought into it, it was just the timing of our breakup when the album came out.”