usher-just-filed-a-massive-lawsuit

Usher’s got it bad and is heading to court, suing his longtime music producers, other associates, and their attorney.

According to Atlanta outlet WSB-TV, the 47-year-old singer is taking them to court over a loan he says he gave them for a restaurant in Buckhead (an upscale area of Atlanta) that never opened.

The outlet reports that Usher Raymond filed a lawsuit in Fulton County last Friday against Bryan-Michael Cox, Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes, and entertainment lawyer Alcide Honoré. Cox, known for producing some of Usher’s biggest hits like “Burn” and “U Got It Bad,” is joined in the case by Thomas and Hughes, who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

According to the lawsuit, the group approached Usher last year with a business proposal for a restaurant and lounge called Homage ATL. They intended to purchase property at 3102 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, the former location of the Ocean Prime restaurant, which closed in 2015.

The “My Boo” singer declined to become an investor but agreed to lend the group $1.7 million, wiring the funds to a trust account in January, per the lawsuit.

Months passed, and the property remained unsold, prompting Usher to request repayment of the loan. While he received $1 million in August, he claims the group still owes him the remaining $700,000.

Usher Reportedly Seeks a Whopping $4.9 Million in Damages

The lawsuit alleges that when Usher asked for his money back, Honoré admitted it was “not that easy” because the funds had been used for “other purposes.” Now, Usher is seeking $4.9 million in damages—$700,000 for each of the seven claims listed in the suit.

Usher is asking for $4.9 million in damages in the lawsuit. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Meanwhile, Bryan-Michael Cox released a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’ve learned a lot recently about being careful with who you choose to invest in a business with. No matter how small the investment….I’m currently in the middle of a failed deal that I didn’t orchestrate, and while the situation has been disappointing, I know my name will be cleared by both sides.”

“It’s just unfortunate that this clarity didn’t come sooner,” the statement continued. “My legal team has also advised me of a lawsuit involving a company where I am only a passive minority shareholder. I was not a participant in that business transaction and have no involvement in the ongoing legal process. While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with @usher remains fully intact. I appreciate everyone who has reached out with concern. Thank you for the love, the patience, and the understanding.”