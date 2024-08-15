Usher Cancels Opening Night of Tour Hours Before Showtime, Draws Criticism Online

Usher has come under fire after announcing the postponement of his tour just hours before opening night in Atlanta.

The news was broken on Wednesday morning by a representative from State Farm Arena. That’s where the singer was set to kick off his “Past, Present, and Future” tour. Usher took to Instagram later in the day to reaffirm and clarify the last-minute switch-up.

Usher Cancels Tour Hours Before Showtime

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat, and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he wrote. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well. Which is why I have decided to postpone tonight’s show. And reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

The “Good, Good” singer continued, “The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you. The fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best.”

Fans Slam Star For Tour Postponement

Multiple fans have expressed their disappointment online, asking why he waited until only a few hours before the show.

“I drove hrs to see you tonight, all the rehearsals you have been posting and whatnot and now today you postponed the opening day?! This is crazy!!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section of Usher’s social media post.

Another Instagram user said: “Canceling the day of is crazy! After spending money for tickets, flights, hotel, and more and to be in ATL when the announcement is made is insane.”

Chili Makes Revelation About ‘Confessions’ Album

Usher’s hit song Confessions has been rumored to be dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Chili of the legendary girl group TLC. The track is an apology to her after he reportedly got another woman pregnant while the two were in a relationship.

But Chili revealed that wasn’t true. The lyrics were based on the life experiences of Jermaine Dupri – the song’s executive producer.

“We were together when he recorded that album,” she said.

“All of those songs on Confessions, those were about Jermaine Dupri’s situation. Usher was just singing it. But people kind of bought into it, it was just the timing of our breakup when the album came out.”