Usha Vance’s Spokesperson Speaks out About Marriage Rumors After the Second Lady Was Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring

Days after Usha Vance was spotted without her wedding ring, the Second Lady’s spokesperson addressed the latest round of marriage rumors.

Vance appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Nov. 19. The Second Lady was seen not sporting her wedding ring, sparking confusion and gossip about the Vice President’s marriage.

However, Usha Vance’s spokesperson quickly dismissed the rumors, telling PEOPLE that the Second Lady is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance have been married since 2014. They share three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

Usha and JD Vance’s Marriage Rumors Started After Eyebrow-Raising Interaction With Charlie Kirk’s Widow

The rise in interest in Usha and JD Vance’s marriage began just after the Vice President had an eyebrow-raising interaction with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika.

While attending a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi earlier this month, Erika praised the politician by stating, “When our team asked my dear friend, Vice President JD Vance, to speak today, I really prayed on it, because obviously it’s a very emotional, emotional day. But I could just hear Charlie in my heart. I could just hear him say, ‘Go reclaim that territory, babe. Go. The battle’s already won. God’s love conquers.”

Erika further shared with the crowd, “No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD – In Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that’s why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.”

When the Vice President came on stage, he hugged Erika, with his hands on her hips. She threaded her fingers in his hair as they embraced.

Following the noticeable intimate hug, JD Vance spoke about his interfaith household. While Usha is Hindu, he is Catholic.

Speaking about the different religions at his house, JD stated he hopes Usha will one day be “swayed” by his faith.

“Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church,” he explained. “Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way.



