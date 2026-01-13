US Secret Service Discovers ‘Suspicious Object’ Ahead of President Trump’s Motorcade in Palm Beach

The United States Secret Service has launched an investigation after agents discovered a “suspicious object” ahead of President Trump’s motorcade in Palm Beach.

In a statement to ABC News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the object incident occurred a little after 6 p.m. on Sunday, just as the world leader was heading to Palm Beach International Airport from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Leavitt further pointed out that the object’s discovery warranted further investigation. The Secret Service situation also caused President Trump’s motorcade to take a different route than normal.

The motorcade with US President Donald Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida on January 11, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

“During advance sweeps of PBI airport, a suspicious object was discovered by the U.S. Secret Service,” Leavitt confirmed. “A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly.”

The object has not been described, and the incident did not disrupt President Trump’s travel plans. This was due to the Secret Service agents evaluating the item and making security adjustments to the route.

President Trump Shares His Reaction to the Secret Service Motorcade Incident

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported that when asked about the Secret Service motorcade incident, President Trump was unaware of what happened.

“I know nothing about it,” he confirmed.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service spokesman, further noted that the secondary route was taken as a precaution. He also said that the rerouting was “standard protocol.”

The Secret Service had a similar incident occur last fall. During that incident, agents discovered a suspicious hunting stand positioned with a direct line of sight to where President Trump exited Air Force One at Palm Beach Airport.

President Trump has dealt with other security issues in the past, which included multiple assassination attempts in 2024. Following the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, the Secret Service discovered Ryan Routh armed with a rifle and hiding in the bushes near Trump’s golfing party.

After being shot at by an agent, Routh fled. He was later captured and charged with attempted assassination, assaulting a federal officer, and firearm violations. He was found guilty in September 2025 on five federal counts. His sentencing was postponed until February 2026.