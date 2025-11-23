us-representative-marjorie-taylor-greene-to-resign-from-congress-following-fallout-with-president-trump

Following her fallout with President Trump, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress for early 2026.

In a video and statement on social media, Greene revealed her last day in Congress would be on Jan. 5.

“Loyalty should be a two way street,” she pointed out. “We should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job is literally, ‘Representative.’”

My official statement. pic.twitter.com/x48zEugmPV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Greene is currently serving her third term as the US representative of Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She repeatedly addressed the downfall of her relationship with President Trump.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much,” she continued. “And do not want my sweet district to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

She also warned about being “cast aside” by the MAGA movement over her resignation decision. “Many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well,” she pointed out.

However, Greene did not rule out a return to politics in the future.

“When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping this country apart, she pointed out. “That not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country.”

Greene then added, “And instead the reality is that they, common Americans, The People, possess the real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.”

President Trump Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigning From Congress Is ‘Great News For the Country’

Not long after Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation, President Trump shared his reaction to the news.

“I think it’s great for the country,” he stated, per ABC News’ Rachel Scott.

When asked if he was aware of Greene’s decision before the announcement, Trump answered, “Nah, it doesn’t matter, you know, but I think it’s great. I think she should be happy.”

Trump slammed Greene by alleging that “plummeting poll numbers” and her relationship with fellow Republican representative Tom Massie were the reasons behind her resignation.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” the world leader added. “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie and thank her for her service to our Country!”

President Trump recently called Marjorie Taylor Greene a “ranting lunatic” who had “gone Far Left.” He also referred to her as “Majorie ’Traitor’ Brown” and stated he would be supporting a primary challenger.

Republicans, including Greene, currently hold 219 House seats, while Democrats have 213.