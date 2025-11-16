President Trump Slams Longtime Republican Ally After She Appears on ‘The View’

Despite her consistent loyalty, longtime Republican ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has now lost the support of President Trump over her calls to release all of the Epstein files.

The world leader severed ties with Greene nearly two weeks after she appeared on ABC’s The View. In a Nov. 14 Truth Social post, he announced the withdrawal of his support and endorsement for Greene.

After highlighting the successes of his second term (so far), President Trump claimed he only sees his now former ally “complain, complain, complain.”

“It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%,” he wrote. “And didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

He then said that there are “wonderful, Conservative people” who are considering primarying Greene in her Georgia district because “they, too, are fed up with her and her antics.”

“If the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” Trump stated. “She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Former Ally Responds to President Trump With Text Message Receipts

Upon reading President Trump’s message, Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the world leader of attacking and lying about her.

“I haven’t called him at all,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “But I did send these text messages today. Apparently, this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files.”

Greene further accused Trump of “coming after” her “hard” to make an example and scare other Republicans before next week’s vote to releast the Epstein files.

“It’s astonishing, really, how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” she continued. “But really, most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream.”

Greene went on to point out that she has consistently supported President Trump by spending too much of her “previous time” and her own money to help him win the presidency.

“But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people,” she added. “I remain the same today as I’ve always been, and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for. For me, I remain America First and America Only!!!”

What Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Trump

In the text messages she sent to Trump, Greene encouraged him to check the flight logs of Epstein’s plane. She also stated that President Bill Clinton had been on the plane logs “like” 26 times. The same with Clinton’s wife, Hillary.

“For many of us, releasing the Epstein files has always been for the women,” she wrote. “Who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but also because we believed that Democrat bad guys like the Clintons were entangled and involved with him.”

Referring to Epstein as the “spider that wove the web of the deep state,” Greene stated, “Lean into it.”

In a text message to White House aide Natalie Harp, Greene wrote, “In every single interview I have done, I have defended President Trump. I’ve said over and over that the women say he did nothing wrong, and their attorney says he’s the only one who helped. And the Democrats had 4 years to release the files and did nothing.

She then added, “Stop ignoring the women. Many of them literally voted for President Trump and say so publicly. They being r–ped as teenagers is not a hoax.”