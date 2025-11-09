us-department-of-homeland-security-launches-investigation-after-shots-were-fired-at-border-patrol-agents-in-chicago

The US Department of Homeland Security is demanding answers after shots were fired at border patrol agents in Chicago.

According to CBS News, the incident occurred in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood on Nov. 9. Department of Homeland Security stated the border patrol agents were “conducting immigration enforcement operations” near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue when a man pulled up in a black Jeep and fired shots. He then took off.

Officials also alleged that people nearby threw a paint can and bricks at agents’ vehicles. Officers with the Chicago Police Department were called to the scene.

In a statement, the Chicago Police Department revealed officers responded to shots being fired. They noted there were no reports of anyone being struck by gunfire.

No arrests were made, and the Department of Homeland Security stated the shooter remains at large.

Residents Blew Whistles and Protested Border Patrol Agents Amid Immigration Operations

Along with the alleged shooting and paint can/brick throwing, residents in the area were reportedly blowing whistles while protesting the border patrol agents. One video shows agents pointing their weapons at protesters before the Chicago Police Department officers conducted crowd control.

One resident stated multiple people were detained throughout the day. They also revealed border patrol agents were putting the community in danger with their actions.

A judge has since issued a temporary injunction restricting the use of force by federal agents. However, the resident said the order hasn’t stopped agents.

“Commander Bovino is in contempt of the judge orders, and when he comes to court this week,” the resident said. “I demand that the judge hold him accountable for the level of suffering, pain, and danger that he has put our community throughout this last week, but today, this is just unconscionable, this has to stop, this is dangerous.”

Little Village is considered among the hardest hit areas in the Chicago immigration operation sweeps. The neighborhood’s leaders called on Chicago’s Mayor Brandon Johnson to do more to stop the violent border patrol agent handlings.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that more than 3,000 arrests have been made since the start of Operation Midway Blitz in September.