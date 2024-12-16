US Cop Sends ‘Industrial Grade’ Drone After Mysterious UFOs in New Jersey

Wanting to know what’s really out there, law enforcement officials in New Jersey sent up an “industrial-grade” drone to search for mysterious UFOs.

The New York Post reported that the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office sent its drone into the air on Thursday, Dec. 12, with a mission to follow one of the 50 flying objects “coming off the ocean.”

Sheriff Michael Mastronardy confirmed the information, stating he tried to track the drones in the New Jersey skies over the past week using the law enforcement drone.

Mastronardy further shared that he alerted state police, the FBI, and the U.S. Coast Guard of what he was seeing in the sky. Coast Guard officials stated that 13 drones with a wingspan of eight feet had followed one of their vessels.

Mastronardy also spoke to NewsNation reporter Rich McHugh about the drones. He told McHugh that the mysterious ones discovered in New Jersey do not give off heat like typical versions. They also maneuvered away from the industrial-grade drone he had been using.

McHugh admitted to being skeptical about the drones at first. He told NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas that the drones were believed to be from pranksters. He assumed the same thing until he saw the drones himself.

“If this is not our military, then it’s even more scary,” McHugh told Vargas. “These things look like they are fixed-wing and have multiple lights. I’m not really sure how to process what I saw last night. Both the photographer and I were kind of stunned.”

Drones have been reportedly sighted in at least 12 counties in New Jersey. There were also reports of seeing the flying objects in eastern Pennsylvania and New York.

White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby Stated There Was ‘Nothing to Fear’ While Speaking About the New Jersey Drones

As the public grew concerned about the drone sightings in New Jersey, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby stated there was no reason to worry about the mysterious flying objects.

“We have no evidence at the time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security of a public safety threat,” Kirby stated during a White House briefing on Thursday, Dec. 12. “Or have a foreign nexus.”

Kirby pointed out that the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating these sightings.

“They’re working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin,” he said. “Using very sophisticated electronic detection technologies provided by federal authorities, we have not been able to, and neither have state or local law enforcement authorities, corroborate any of the reported visual sightings.”

Kirby then said that the U.S. Coast Guard is providing support to the state of New Jersey.

“[The U.S. Coast Guard] has confirmed that there is no evidence of any foreign-based involvement from coastal vessels,” he said. “And importantly, there are no reported or confirmed drone sightings in any restricted airspace.”



