‘Upset’ Man Allegedly Murdered Pregnant Wife Over Facebook Message In Lebanon, Missouri

A Missouri man, 25-year-old Sidney Wilson V, is accused of murdering his pregnant wife after a Facebook message he received caused him to get “upset.” Reportedly, the unborn child, who was to be named Silas, survived for a few days before succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital in Lebanon.

According to a release issued by Lebanon officials, the incident occurred on June 5. At around 11.37 p.m., police responded to a North Adams Avenue residence after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, they found Reagan Wilson, a 21-year-old pregnant woman, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Reagan succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Her baby, Silas, passed away on June 13, 2025.

‘Upset’ Over Facebook Message

A probable cause statement obtained by Law & Crime detailed that, moments before the shooting, Sidney Wilson allegedly received a message from Reagan that “upset” him. As per the document, the message said, in part, that Reagan “didn’t want him or his family there.”

At the time, Wilson was charging his 2022 Tesla Model 3 in Fenton, Missouri, as per the statement. Wyze camera footage allegedly showed Wilson arriving at home at around 9:26 p.m. and leaving at 12:41 a.m.

It is alleged that Wilson shot Reagan and then fled the scene. He would then appear at the hospital where Silas was being treated, as per the statement.

As reported by Ozarks First, Sidney and Reagan were separated at the time of the pregnant woman’s death. The probable cause statement said that Wilson admitted to the strained nature of his relationship with Reagan, who left him in December 2024.

Allegedly, Wilson also admitted to owning a gun that matched the one used to carry out the shooting. However, as per the statement, he stated that he had sold the gun to an “unknown individual” back in April. He was eating out in public at the time after an hours-long conversation, Wilson decided to sell him the gun, the document alleged.

However, the statement added that video footage obtained from the dates provided by Wilson shows him ordering food and leaving. The video footage allegedly failed to show him talking to anyone.

Allegedly, Wilson never asked once about the investigation or if the police had located any suspects.

Sidney Wilson V was arrested on July 31 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.