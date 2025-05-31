U.S. Army Soldier Accused Of Killing Pregnant 19-Year-Old Wife Reportedly Plans To Plead Guilty

A Hawaii-based U.S. Army soldier, Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, has reportedly negotiated a plea deal after being accused of the murder of his pregnant 19-year-old wife, Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson. While her body has not been found since she was last seen in August 2024, she has been presumed dead since February.

According to Stars and Stripes, Johnson is set to plead guilty to several charges in connection with his wife’s death.

“PFC Johnson has agreed to plead guilty,” Michelle McCaskill, an Army Office of Special Trial Counsel spokeswoman, said. “However, further details are not releasable at this time as the guilty plea is subject to acceptance by the military judge.”

“If PFC Johnson’s guilty plea is accepted, the judge will sentence him pursuant to the terms of the plea agreement during the sentencing hearing.”

Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II is set to provide his plea during a hearing at the Wheeler Army Airfield courtroom. The hearing is scheduled for next week, as per McCaskill.

Missing, Charged With Murder

Back on August 1, Johnson reported Mischa Kaalohilani, his wife, missing from their home. Two weeks later, the 25th Infantry Division offered a $10,000 reward for information on Kaalohilani’s whereabouts. At the time, Kaalohilani was six months pregnant.

While the search continued, Johnson, however, was arrested on August 7, 2024. According to Law & Crime, he was placed in military pretrial confinement. He was later charged with false official statements, obstruction of justice, and child pornography charges, stemming from an Army investigation.

Several other charges, including the intentional killing of his unborn child, were filed against Johnson. Eventually, in a February 2025 news release issued by the U.S. Army, investigations confirmed that Kaalohilani was presumed dead and that her body had not been found.

The Army news release confirmed that Johnson faces the following charges: murder, intentionally killing her unborn child, obstruction of justice, providing false statements, possession of child pornography, and the production and distribution of child pornography.

As per the news release, Johnson waived his right to an Article 32 preliminary hearing back in February. He is currently being held in a brig on Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, according to Stars and Stripes.