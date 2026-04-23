Bravo/Peacock Reality TV Star Arrested on Felony Charge

A reality television personality from Bravo and Peacock’s The Real Housewives of Miami franchise has been arrested. Police arrested her in connection with a felony charge tied to alleged illegal recordings during a contentious divorce dispute.

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Lisa Hochstein, 43, turned herself in to authorities in Miami-Dade County on April 15, 2026. Investigators accused her of secretly recording her ex-husband’s private conversations without consent. Police booked her into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications. Which is a felony under Florida law.

Authorities allege that Hochstein, along with her then-boyfriend Jody Glidden, unlawfully intercepted conversations involving her ex-husband, plastic surgeon Leonard Hochstein, during a period in March 2023. Investigators claim the pair either recorded or attempted to record oral statements without the knowledge or consent of those involved.

Lisa Hochstein Reportedly Bugged Hochstein’s Vehicle

According to court filings, allegations stem from claims that a listening device was placed in Leonard Hochstein’s vehicle. Florida law requires all parties to consent to being recorded in private conversations, making unauthorized interception a criminal offense.

Hochstein surrendered voluntarily and was later released on her own recognizance. Meaning she did not have to post bond to leave custody. Her attorney has argued that the case arises from a deeply contentious divorce and should be handled in civil court rather than as a criminal matter.

Glidden was arrested separately days earlier and also faces the same felony charge. He has pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial, according to court records.

Hochstein, a longtime cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, has remained a prominent figure on the show since its second season. Her personal life, including her split from Leonard Hochstein after more than a decade of marriage, has been a central storyline in recent seasons.

The case adds to a growing list of legal issues involving reality television figures. It highlights how disputes begin in civil settings.

Authorities have not announced a trial date, and the case remains ongoing.