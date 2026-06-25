Electronic Music Producer Dead at 55: Label Confirms Philipp Jung’s Death

Philipp Jung, a veteran German DJ, producer, and one-half of the duo M.A.N.D.Y., has died.

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The British DJ Damian Lazarus, who was at one time signed to Jung’s label Get Physical, shared the news on May 20 in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I am so sad tonight to be informed about the death of my dear friend,” Lazarus began alongside a series of candid shots featuring Jung.

Lazarus continued, calling Jung “a beautiful, gentle, hilarious man with one of the kindest hearts.” He mentioned Jung’s recent move to Costa Rica and how “fit and healthy he has been,” making his passing “a total shock.” He also noted that Jung was “so excited to finally become a father for the first time.”

“Philipp was an absolute legend,” Lazarus added. “I will miss him terribly. Speaking to the crew today has been unbearable; everyone is in complete shock. My heart goes out to his partner, Valentina, his family, and everyone whose life was made more interesting by knowing him.”

Get Physical also confirmed Jung’s death in their own statement, saying he passed “completely unexpectedly.”

No cause of death or any other details were shared.

Jung began his career as an A&R in the 1990s. In the early 2000s, he formed the duo M.A.N.D.Y. with his childhood friend Patrick Bodmer. He also co-founded the Get Physical label with Bodmer, DJ T., and Booka Shade’s Arno Kammermeier and Walter Merziger. The label was named DJ Mag‘s label of the year in 2005.

Jung continued to help steer Get Physical and its sister label, Kindisch, while also launching his Metaphysical imprint in 2020.

Meanwhile, he kept releasing his own music, including a compilation of his remixes this past March.

Jung was 55.