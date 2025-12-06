Update on Pete Davidson and Pregnant Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt’s Relationship

In light of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt’s grave cardinal sin of having a baby out of wedlock (insane, I know), the couple have been thinking of correcting their transgressions against the almighty.

In other words, the happy couple have never been happier, and the idea of marriage has been floating around.

A couple of sources have spoken to PEOPLE to confirm their commitment to each other and share the news.

“Pete and Elsie have talked about marriage and are very committed to each other,” one source said. “There will be an engagement at some point but they’re not in a rush.”

With a baby on the way, it looks like they want to take things one at a time.

A second source further told the outlet that the couple are “very in love and right now their focus is on welcoming a healthy baby.” A fair focus.

So next year, fans of the couple can expect a baby and a proposal, finally sealing the deal. Both partners have been paired with many other celebrities over the years, but it looks like they’ve finally found the right person.

Elsie Hewitt Shared News Of Their Baby In July

It was July 16 when Elsie Hewitt shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram. In long-expired Instagram story posts, she shared a sonogram picture of her baby. “Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” she joked.

Another source previously told the outlet all about Davidson and Hewitt’s excitement. “Pete and Elsie are doing great, and they’re both so excited about becoming parents,” the insider shared. “Pete’s been preparing in every way he can, from helping get the nursery ready to making sure Elsie feels supported every step of the way, and it’s clear how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood.”

“He talks about how this is the most meaningful chapter of his life yet, and he’s really embracing it.”

2026 is going to be a huge year for Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt, and I’m sure their fans can’t wait for this next chapter of their lives.