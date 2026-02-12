Update on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage

After years of being the subject of breakup rumors, it seems former teen idol Justin Bieber and his model wife, Hailey, are in it for the long haul.

Hailey was Justin’s ultimate backstage pass during the making of his latest album, SWAG. A source allegedly close to the couple gushed to PEOPLE, “Hailey was with Justin through all of it, from rehearsals to studio time and Grammys week.”

“She’s been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up,” the outlet’s source added. “She was so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images)

The supposed insider also said that the couple is “in such a strong place right now,” adding that the 31-year-old “Baby” singer “feels deeply supported.”

On Feb. 1, Justin performed “Yukon,” nominated for Best R&B Performance, wearing purple satin boxer shorts that matched his guitar and black socks. He showed off his abs and tattoos while rocking custom shorts from his new fashion brand, SKYLRK.

He was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for SWAG, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies.”

According to PEOPLE, the 29-year-old model shared a photo to her Instagram Stories hours after the 2026 Grammys, showing herself and her husband posing in an elevator. While Justin wore baggy jeans, sneakers, and a hoodie open to reveal his tattooed chest, the beauty entrepreneur looked more polished in a beaded, backless mini dress.

“That’s my baby,” Hailey wrote alongside a photo of her leaning against Justin as he smoked a cigar.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Were Allegedly ‘Very Excited to Attend the Grammys Together’

Meanwhile, yet another alleged insider told PEOPLE that the couple was enjoying a renewed wedded bliss.

“They were very excited to attend the Grammys together,” the source told the outlet. “It was a big deal to them. Hailey’s always so proud of Justin and incredibly supportive. She’ll be at Coachella too. She loves watching him perform.”

“They’re doing great as a couple,” the insider added. “They really just ignore the noise and focus on their own lives. Their day-to-day life is pretty simple. They work and then spend as much family time as possible. They’re great parents. Jack is the cutest, happiest little boy.”

Justin Bieber is making a strong career comeback after a break. In July 2025, he released SWAG, his first solo album in four years and his first since he and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.

Of course, Beliebers all over the world are hoping he keeps the momentum going in 2026.