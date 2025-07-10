Justin Bieber’s Marriage to Hailey Reportedly on the Rocks: ‘Exploring Her Exit Options’

Despite their constant public reassurance that everything is fine, Justin Bieber’s marriage to Hailey is once again reportedly on the rocks.

A source close to the couple told British gossip columnist Rob Shuter that Hailey is done “playing nursemaid” to Justin’s breakdowns.

“Hailey can’t take it anymore,” the insider explained. “She’s emotionally drained, and now? She has the money, the power, and independence to do whatever she wants.”

The source further cited Hailey’s recent “Father’s Day sucks a–” remark, noting it wasn’t a “payback” for Justin’s Mother’s Day snub, but a “warning shot.”

“She’s been protecting him for years,” they continued. “But now she’s got her own booming brand, her own Vogue covers, her own team – she doesn’t need Justin to survive.”

The insider also pointed out that the struggles in Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage have only worsened since the couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues, last year.

“It’s like raising two kids – Jack and Justin,” they noted. “He’s angry, bitter, and she’s the one absorbing the fallout.”

Although she previously defended the marriage time and time again, Hailey is allegedly (and quietly) exploring her exit options. “She’s not rushing it,” the source said. “But she’s preparing. The love kept her in it. But love doesn’t fix what’s broken.”

The Latest Breakup Rumors Circulate After Hailey Bieber Sells Her Skincare Brand for $1 Billion

The latest round of breakup rumors for the couple began to circulate shortly after Hailey sold her skincare brand, Rhodes, to E.L.F. for $1 billion.

“We can’t wait to bring rhodes to more faces, places, and spaces,” Hailey shared stated in the acquisition announcement. “From day one, my vision for rhodes has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day. Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally.”

Bieber is remaining in her role as rhodes founder and has also stepped into an “expanded role” of Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation.

“I look forward to leading the brand into this exciting new chapter of possibilities alongside my co-founders, Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Ratner,” she then added. “Who have helped bring my vision to life from the start.”