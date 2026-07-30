concerning-update-on-jon-bon-jovi.

In a concerning moment for fans, Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ended a recent performance at one of the world’s most famous venues.

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On July 23, the “Blaze of Glory” singer cut short the eighth show of his “Forever Tour” at Madison Square Garden in New York City after 90 minutes, according to PEOPLE.

During the show, the 64-year-old was joined by Train frontman Pat Monahan to perform his 1986 hit “Livin’ On a Prayer” before suddenly ending the performance.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs. I’m going to figure something out, okay, don’t [fear],” Bon Jovi told fans in attendance, per PEOPLE. “Just hang onto it; I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

“I’m gonna have to cool it for a night. I feel great. I’ll see you again soon, bye-bye,” he told the applauding crowd before stepping off stage.

A forlorn Jon Bon Jovi performs in Dallas, Texas, 2017.. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection, which led to the show’s early ending,” a rep for the veteran rocker told the outlet. “As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

PEOPLE added that the Vampires 2 star had vocal surgery four years ago.

Jon Bon Jovi Makes His Return to the Stage… With a Special Guest.

However, the “It’s My Life” singer made his triumphant return on July 26.

According to Page Six, Bon Jovi also surprised concertgoers with a cameo from Bruce Springsteen, introducing him as “the king of the great state of New Jersey.” The two are longtime friends and both New Jersey natives. They performed a duet of “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” followed by Springsteen’s 1978 hit “The Promised Land.”

Sunday’s concert was the ninth and final show of Bon Jovi’s “Forever Tour” Madison Square Garden residency. Originally planned as a four-show run, the tour launched on July 9 and expanded to nine nights due to high ticket demand.

With Bruce Springsteen in tow and nine sold-out nights at MSG under his belt, it’s safe to say Jon Bon Jovi is still living on a prayer. Not bad for a Jersey boy…