A ‘Pink Panther’ Legend Has Died: Plas Johnson Was 94

Plas Johnson, the celebrated tenor saxophonist whose unforgettable solo on Henry Mancini’s “The Pink Panther Theme” became one of the most recognizable passages in film music, has died. He was 94.

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Johnson died on July 15 at his home in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, just days before his 95th birthday. His family confirmed his death. No cause of death was immediately announced.

Although millions recognized Johnson’s sound, few knew his name. His smooth, expressive tenor saxophone defined the sly mood of “The Pink Panther Theme,” first recorded in 1963 for Blake Edwards’ classic comedy starring Peter Sellers.

The recording became an international hit and helped establish one of cinema’s most enduring musical signatures. Henry Mancini later said he had written the part with Johnson’s distinctive tone and style in mind.

“The Pink Panther Theme” Is Not Plas Johnson’s Only Achievement

Johnson built one of the most prolific careers in American popular music. As a first-call Los Angeles studio musician, he recorded with artists that included Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Marvin Gaye, B.B. King, Linda Ronstadt and Steely Dan.

His versatility on saxophones, flute, and clarinet made him a favorite among producers, arrangers, and film composers who depended on musicians capable of mastering a wide range of musical styles.

Born on July 21, 1931, in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, Johnson grew up in New Orleans in a musical family. He performed with his brother before joining blues singer Charles Brown’s band as a teenager. After military service, he moved to Los Angeles, where he entered the city’s competitive recording scene and became one of the first Black musicians to establish himself as a leading Hollywood session player.

Johnson also recorded jazz albums under his own name and toured internationally later in life, earning wider recognition as a solo artist after decades of anonymous studio work. Musicians admired his warm tone, technical precision and professionalism, qualities that kept him in constant demand throughout the recording industry’s busiest years.

Despite a career that stretched across thousands of recording sessions, Johnson remained most closely associated with the unmistakable saxophone line that introduced generations of moviegoers to the Pink Panther.