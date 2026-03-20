University of Alabama Student Found Dead After He Vanished During Spring Break Vacation in Spain

Days after he went missing while on a spring break vacation in Spain, University of Alabama student James “Jimmy” Gracey was found dead. He was 20 years old.

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According to a Spanish media outlet, Mossos d’Esquadra, Gracey’s body was discovered on Thursday near Somorrostro Beach in Barcelona.

Aquesta tarda hem localitzat un cos sense vida a la zona del Somorrostro de Barcelona i estem fent gestions per identificar-lo. pic.twitter.com/HXymN8V0da — Mossos (@mossos) March 19, 2026

Gracey was first reported missing by his mother, Therese Marren Gracey, on March 17.

“My son is a University of Alabama student who is visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad,” Therese shared in the since-deleted post.

She revealed that the college student and his friends had visited the Shôko nightclub the night before. She grew concerned when her son did not return to the Airbnb where he had been staying the next day.

“The police have his phone, but he didn’t make it back to the Airbnb,” Therese pointed out.

Gracey’s mother further stated that he was last seen by a friend who was leaving the nightclub in the early hours of March 17. Her son had been wearing a white t-shirt and what she described as joggers.

“He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross. He was last seen by his friend at Shoko around 3 a.m. [local time],” she noted. “The friend was leaving, but Jimmy stayed. He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross.”

On Thursday, law enforcement officials discovered Gracey’s wallet floating at sea. Not long after, they found his remains.

The Gracey Family and the University of Alabama Speak out

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Gracey family speaks out about the tragic news.

“We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another,” the statement reads. “Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able.”

Along with the Gracey family, the University of Alabama also released a statement regarding the student’s sudden passing.

University officials stated they were “heartbroken to learn of the death.”

“Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.

The officials further revealed that the university has been in close contact with the family throughout the week. “[It] will continue to provide support to them and to Jimmy’s friends, classmates, and all members of our community who are affected by this tragedy.”