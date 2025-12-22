universal-studios-eyes-middle-east-expansion-to-compete-with-disney

Universal Studios is looking to open a theme park in Saudi Arabia, just months after the Walt Disney Company announced its Abu Dhabi expansion.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Universal Studios’ parent company, Comcast, is exploring options for a new park in Saudi Arabia. One location being discussed in Qiddiya, which is known for entertainment, sports, and tourism. It is located southwest of Riyadh.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts confirmed that the project is in the early planning stages. He previously visited Saudi Arabia to attend an investment conference and tour Qiddiya.

He also emphasized that the project is not finalized yet.

Universal Studios’ Competitor Disney Is Now Building a Middle East Theme Park

Universal Studios’ expansion plans are occurring as the Walt Disney Company continues work on its upcoming Abu Dhabi theme park.

The Walt Disney Company announced the Abu Dhabi theme park earlier this year. It will be the company’s seventh theme park. Abu Dhabi’s Miral will build and operate the park in collaboration with Disney and Walt Disney Imagineering.

“As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion,” Robert Iger, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, stated at the time. “Blending contemporary architecture with cutting-edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways.”

“What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination,” he continued. “An experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for the world.”

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral, also spoke out about the new theme park. “Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing this future. The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. “

"Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati," Iger further pointed out. "An oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways."






