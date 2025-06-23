Universal Studios’ Epic Universe Is Open and Wait Times Are as Expected

One month after its official opening, Universal Studios’ Epic Universe remains a topic of discussion in the theme park world, and the rides’ wait times are as expected.

The recently opened park features five immersive themed lands. They are Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry – Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park.

According to Queue-Times.com, the average wait times for Universal Studios’ Epic Universe are significantly higher in June than it was in May. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry has been dubbed the ride with the highest average wait time at 141 minutes (2 hours and 21 minutes).

At the theme park’s Super Nintendo World, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge is experiencing an average wait time of 82 minutes (an hour and 22 minutes), and Mine-Cart Madness follows with 71 minutes (an hour and 11 minutes). Yoshi’s Adventure has an average time of 25 minutes, while Bowser Jr. Challenge is at seven minutes.

In How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, the highest average wait time is for Meet Toothless and Friends at 59 minutes. Hiccup Wing Glider has an average wait time of 39 minutes, and Fyre Drill – Board Water Ride is 31 minutes. Dragon Racer Rally also has an average wait time of less than half an hour, at 29 minutes.

At Celestial Park, the ride with the longest wait time is Stardust Riders at 31 minutes. Constellation Carousel is 15 minutes.

In the final themed island, Dark Universe, Monster Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment has an average wait time of 20 minutes.

Universal Studios’ Epic Universe Has Express Passes

Much like other theme parks, Universal Studios offers an “Express Pass” for guests, allowing them to skip lines for the Epic Universe rides.

According to WESH, Epic Universe offers a one-day express pass with prices ranging from $129.99 to $329.99 per day, depending on the date and availability. This pass allows guests to skip the regular lines for all 11 Epic Universe rides. However, the pass only allows the guests to ride once per attraction.

The pass is also an additional cost on top of the regular theme park admission.

Unlimited express passes for Universal Studios’ Epic Universe are not yet available.

