Universal Epic Universe Roller Coaster Death Has Been Ruled ‘Accidental’

Less than three months after a Universe Epic Universe guest died on the Stardust Racers roller coaster, coroners have revealed the death ruling.

In a report by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the death of 32-year-old Universe Epic Universe guest, Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, has been ruled as “accidental.” The investigation has been officially closed.

Guests ride the Stardust Racers rollercoaster in the Celestial Park area, at the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Photo by Thomas Simonetti/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Zavala, who was using a wheelchair at the time, was discovered unresponsive while sitting in the front seat of the roller coaster at the theme park in mid-September. He was pronounced dead not long after being rushed to a nearby Orlando hospital.

It was reported that Zavala sustained multiple blunt force injuries while on the ride. Eye-witness accounts further claimed that he was bloody while slumped over mid-ride.

Universal ended up shutting down the ride for two weeks. The theme park updated the roller coaster’s operating procedures and signage to include safety warnings and physical eligibility requirements.

The attorney representing the Zavala family, Ben Crump, previously accused Universal Studios Epic Universe of missing “multiple warning signs” regarding the roller coaster’s safety.

Crump also accused the theme park’s employees of being unprepared to handle such an emergency situation. He also said that the death was not an isolated incident.

“The multiple Stardust Racers riders who have come forward to the family and our office lead us to believe that Kevin’s case was not an isolated incident,” Crump added.

Stardust Racer, which opened earlier his year, is a dual-launched coaster that travels up to 62 mph. It also reaches heights of up to 133 feet.

Zavala’s Family Speaks Out After the Universal Epic Universe Death Ruling

Following the news that Zavala’s death has been ruled accidental, the Universal Epic Universe guest’s family released a statement.

“The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala and Universal have reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” the statement reads, per Fox Business. “The terms are confidential. The family is grateful for the community’s support and asks for privacy at this time.”

Zavala’s parents, Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz and Anne Zavala, previously revealed that he was wheelchair-bound and had several medical challenges. He was born with spinal cord atrophy and went through multiple surgeries for the condition. In 2010, he had surgery for hip dislocation, and in 2020, he suffered a fractured femur.

Due to his medical issues, they were both worried about him going on certain rides. Rodriguez Ortiz previously told law enforcement his mother always warned him not to ride roller coasters. However, he refused to listen.



