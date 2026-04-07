Beloved Fantasy Author Dead at 81: RIP to John Flanagan

John Flanagan, the acclaimed Australian fantasy author best known for creating the Ranger’s Apprentice series, has died at the age of 81.

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He passed away on February 7, 2026, following complications from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, according to a statement from his representatives.

Born in Sydney on May 22, 1944, he began his career in advertising before transitioning into television writing and, ultimately, novels. His path to literary success began with a simple idea: he created the early Ranger’s Apprentice stories to encourage his son to read. That project grew into an international publishing phenomenon.

First released in 2004, The Ruins of Gorlan launched the Ranger’s Apprentice series, which went on to sell millions of copies worldwide and frequently appeared on bestseller lists. Flanagan expanded the universe with companion series such as Brotherband and The Royal Ranger, building a richly imagined world that resonated with young readers and adults alike.

Readers Around The World Are Mourning His Loss

Over the course of his career, his books sold more than 20 million copies globally, cementing his place as one of the most successful writers in modern children’s fantasy.

Penguins Books also announced his passing, to the despair of his many fans. Every comment is a heartfelt tribute to the impact Flanagan has had on their lives.

“This is devastating news. John sparked my love of reading when I was 9 and I had the incredible fortune to meet him on a family holiday to Sydney when I was 12. Thank you for everything,” wrote one.

“His books are regularly borrowed from our school library,” recounted another mourning fan.

“He was my favorite author as a kid. Rest in Peace,” bode one more.

Flanagan remained active as a writer for decades, continuing to expand his fictional universe and engage with readers around the world. He also wrote works for adult audiences, including thrillers and historical fiction, demonstrating his versatility beyond children’s literature.

He died peacefully with his family by his side, including his wife, Leonie, and their children.