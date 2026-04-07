Caitlyn Jenner Says Late Friend Sophia Hutchins Owed Her Nearly $450,000 in Creditor Claim

Nearly a year after Sophia Hutchins suddenly passed away at the age of 29, Caitlyn Jenner claims her late friend owed her nearly $450,000.

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According to Page Six, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed a creditor’s claim against Hutchins, stating she owed $439,095.88.

Jenner pointed out that the money stems from credit card charges, cash advances, shopping sprees, and legal fees.

Per the court documents, Hutchins spent more than $273,000 through numerous online retailers, including Shopify and eBay. She also had $16,000 in debit card charges and nearly $7,000 in cash advances.

Jenner further stated that Hutchins owed her more than $133,000 for lawyers they retained together. The retired athlete had allowed Hutchins to use credit cards for work. She noted that any personal funds used were to be reimbursed.

TMZ reports that Hutchins’ estate has approved the credit claim for the amount Jenner requested.

Hutchins Died Suddenly in an ATV Crash in July 2025

Jenner’s former manager and longtime friend died on July 2, 2025, while on an ATV near the former Olympian’s home.

At the time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated that Hutchins “may have been speeding” when she “rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off a cliff.”

Hutchins and the ATV fell approximately 350 feet into a ravine.

Jenner and Hutchis met in 2015. The duo quickly became close confidantes, with Hutchins appointed CEO and director of Jenner’s foundation. She also appeared on Jenner’s short-lived reality TV show, I Am Cait.

While they were close, Jenner and Hutchins repeatedly denied being romantically linked. In 2021, Hutchins stated she and Jenner had a “parental, familial relationship.”

“I don’t want controversy,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be part of such an amazing family, and that she treats me like a daughter.”

Hutchins then added, “There’s no hanky panky. I feel like I’ve been saying that for the past five years.”