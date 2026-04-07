’70s TV Legend Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

A ’70s TV legend revealed her previous breast cancer diagnosis at a recent event, appearing alongside costars from her beloved show.

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On April 6, Cheryl Ladd attended PaleyFest in Los Angeles, where she reunited with Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic TV series Charlie’s Angels.

During a panel discussion with her former costars, the 74-year-old actress revealed her breast cancer diagnosis. “Mine was an aggressive form. I had wonderful doctors,” Ladd explained, via USA Today.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd at PaleyFest LA 2026 for the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ 50th Anniversary Celebration.. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

“I was bald. It was a humbling experience, and yet I have a wonderful husband…he was there for me at every turn. Eventually, I started to get little sprouts of hair. It was a long, long, hard road, but you just get on with it,” she added.

All of the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Cast Has Been Affected by Cancer

The ’70s TV icon explained that she was being transparent because her Charlie’s Angels costars have also been affected by the disease.

Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and has been cancer-free since undergoing a lumpectomy and radiation. Jackson was first diagnosed in 1987, but the cancer returned in 1989 after she had a lumpectomy and radiation. Following her second diagnosis, she underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Their co-star, Farrah Fawcett (who Ladd famously replaced on Charlie’s Angels), was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006 and died from the disease three years later at age 62.

‘Charlie’s Angels’ cast members Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, Shelley Hack, Cheryl Ladd, and David Doyle. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

After Ladd shared her experience, Smith added, “The first thing I did was send her my wigs. She was so brave.”

In the decades since their diagnoses, Smith and Jackson have been vocal advocates for early detection, encouraging women to stay on top of their routine screenings.

“If you find a little something in your breasts…do not ignore it,” Ladd added.