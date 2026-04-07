‘Ancient Aliens’ Expert Dead at 60: RIP to Nick Pope

UFO expert Nick Pope, who appeared on shows like Expedition Files and Ancient Aliens, has passed away.

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Pope, known for running the British government’s UFO project, died at home, his wife Elizabeth Weiss confirmed on X. “My heart is breaking — Nick passed away this afternoon at our home,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of herself and her husband on April 6.

According to outlets such as TMZ, Pope was 60 years old.

Although Pope’s cause of death has not been confirmed, he was publicly battling advanced esophageal cancer. He publicly shared his Stage 4 diagnosis in February after experiencing digestive issues. In a candid update about his condition, he wrote, “I can’t beat it,” and reflected on his extraordinary career of over two decades at the UK Ministry of Defence.

My heart is breaking — Nick (@nickpopemod) passed away this afternoon at our home. The last few weeks of his life, even as he suffered, he managed to do a few interviews from home. I was so lucky to have met and to have married Nick. He was a wonderful husband. I loved him… pic.twitter.com/HyZlsSyYNQ — Elizabeth Weiss (@eweissunburied) April 6, 2026

Before becoming famous for investigating UFOs (drawing comparisons to characters in The X-Files), Pope’s career spanned various topics, including financial policy and counter-terrorism.

His work in this field led to media prominence, with regular appearances on TV shows and documentaries, earning him the nickname “the real Fox Mulder.” In addition to Ancient Aliens and Expedition Files, IMDb credits him with shows like History’s Greatest Mysteries and UFOs Declassified.

In his final messages, Pope reflected on his life, expressing gratitude for his experiences, the people he met, and the government secrets he uncovered. He highlighted the joy he found in his marriage to Elizabeth, a scientific skeptic and anthropologist, whom he called his “real-life Agent Scully.” Their romance began in 2010, and they married just three months later. The couple shared many adventures across the United States, including spending the last year in New York City.