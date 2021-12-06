The Most Unexpected Christmas Decorating Trends Of 2021

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

While some of us are mentally still in the spring of 2020, Christmas 2021 is right around the corner. The holiday season of 2020 was unlike almost every traditional holiday of years past–and we are beyond ready to get back to some normality.

Last year’s minimalist decor was all the rage. Honestly, we still love the simplicity and ease of minimalist everything, but there are so many more decor trends to make your holidays merry and bright. From whimsical Christmas decorations to all-out glamorous maximalist holiday decor, we’ve got the most unexpected holiday decorating trends of 2021.

Whimsical Christmas

(Nina Buday/Shutterstock.com)

Turn your home into a whimsical winter wonderland, with nods to the TikTok aesthetic of cottagecore. What is cottagecore? We’re glad you asked! Cottagecore has roots in sustainable living and is super nostalgic. Basically, it’s idyllic rural living, sans the outhouse. For a whimsical Christmas, complete with DIY decor, adorable forest animal ornaments, and an all-around cozy feeling, cottagecore might be the answer.

Adding a whimsical feel to your Christmas decor is easy. From the flocked Christmas wreath on your door to the sweetest little pine branch garland, your home will look charming and cheerful.

Maximalist Holiday

If you really want to go all-out, the maximalist decor trend is probably for you. It will, however, likely look like Christmas exploded in your home (think Griswolds on steroids). Choose whatever color scheme you love and go for it! You can mix and match styles, (i.e. modern or vintage), but remember, more is more.

Layering is essential in any maximalist design. Instead of one garland hanging from your mantel think about layering greenery with a beaded garland and speckled with gold ornaments for added glam.

If you’re really into tiny Christmas trees, collectible Santa figurines, or have a complete Christmas village–it’s time to let them all shine.

Pastel Color Schemes

We are living for this non-traditional Christmas color scheme! Ditch the dark greens and deep reds for something a bit more serene. Soft pinks, mint, and lavender are ideal colors for your sugar plum fantasy land.

For the perfect pastel holiday season, you could even opt for a pastel pink tree, instead of the norm. But, if you’re not ready to fully commit, that’s okay too. Phasing in pops of pastel is simple. Soft pastel lights, pom-pom garlands, and ornaments will still make your holiday season merry and bright.

The Little Things

(Toni Cuenca/Pexels.com)

If we’ve learned anything from the last few years, it’s to find what you like and lean in, because, why not!? If you hate decorating for the holidays, then don’t! But, if you love it and love trying new trends, go for it. Get weird with it, get traditional with it–go all-in!

The little details are where some of us thrive. Finding meaningful ornaments and presents to gift our family or add to our own tree can be just as meaningful as a decked-out hall. While we may be more into baking cookies, watching Christmas movies, or just spending time with our loved ones–your holiday is up to you!

Holiday Shopping

Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These Amazing Gift Baskets Perfect For Everyone On Your List

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

This Relaxing Mini Massage Gun Makes The Perfect Gift For Anyone On Your List-Here’s Why

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products