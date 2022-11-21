Wearing Underwear As Outerwear Is On The Rise, And Not For The First Time

By now we know that fashion trends have a way of repeating themselves every 20 years or so, even the ones we thought were too heinous to be revived.

Some trends we’re happy to see reemerge include Birkenstock shoes and the reimagining of cargo pants (who knew cargo pants could be functional and pretty?). On the other hand, we feel more conflicted about more regrettable trends like the whale tail and zigzag headbands re-entering the mainstream.

The latest trend to reemerge, wearing underwear as everyday clothing, falls more into this latter camp.

Everyone from Bella Hadid to members of the Kardashian/Jenner crew has been spotted wearing their underwear as outerwear lately. But while influencers are running around in their undies, I prefer the warmth and comfort of my sweatpants and hoodies—and I don’t think that makes me prudish.

Then And Now

Of course, we all remember Madonna’s infamous cone bras from the early ‘90s. She wasn’t the only ‘90s celeb to wear their undergarments as clothing, either. Selena also wore her share of bustiers and hot pants, and many more celebs followed suit, wearing slips as dresses, bralettes as shirts, and boxers as shorts.

Today’s iteration of the style is a bit more skin-forward, with tiny bra tops under blazers and see-through dresses exposing barely-there bottoms being much of the norm. Brands like SKIMS have also further blurred the lines between loungewear and underwear.

Still, there have been some more elegant interpretations of the trend, like the bedazzled bustier Scarlett Johansson wore to the American Cinematheque Awards last year. So if you prefer your undergarments with a little more glitz and glamour, that’s fair game too!

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

How To Try It Out, If You Dare

Our favorite iteration of the look includes a sexy bustier or bra top pair with high-waisted pants and a structured blazer, a la ScarJo. This look has been a go-to for many Gen X Hollywood actresses, which allows for a polished red carpet ensemble that is arguably much more comfortable than a dress.

For a more casual look, try wearing a bralette under an open button-down shirt or oversized jacket. For something a little chicer, you could layer a sheer shirt over a black bralette or corset top. You could also reverse this by layering the corset over top of a button-down shirt.

Truly, there aren’t any rules when styling this trend. Corsets, longline bras, and silky slip camis can all be worn with joggers, jeans, and tailored trousers alike. If you dig it, we say wear your panties with pride. There will apparently be plenty of looks to choose from in the coming months.

