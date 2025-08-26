UFC Star Speaks Out After Son Attacks Pro-Wrestler

The son of a former UFC star, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, is under fire after brutally attacking the unconscious pro-wrestler Stuart Smith, per TMZ. Rampage’s son, Raja Jackson, was also caught on video interrupting the pro-wrestling match to beat up Smith, aka Syko Stu, with whom he had gotten into an argument earlier that day.

Videos by Suggest

Former UFC Star Apologizes For Son Attacking Pro-Wrestler

In an update, Rampage apologized for his son’s violent actions. “Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this,” he said. “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!”

An insider also confirmed with TMZ that Syko Stu was “fine and recovering” in the hospital. This was as of Saturday night, the same day of the altercation.

The Los Angeles Police Department is officially investigating this incident. They were called to the wrestling event that night and took a police report.

Rampage Jackson’s son disrupted a pro wrestling match to beat up a man who had picked on him earlier in the day 👀



pic.twitter.com/75oq1R261C — talk of the town🪐  (@topclip79) August 24, 2025

The video of the vicious incident on Twitter/X first shows Raja and Syko Stu getting into a spat. This was before the match that Rampage’s son had no involvement in.

Then, the video cut to Raja jumping into the ring and interrupting the fight. He grabbed Syko Stu by the waist and threw him down, pummeling the wrestler’s face. At this point, Syko Stu was unconscious, but Raja continued throwing punches.

Other wrestlers attempted to pull Raja off of him, but it took a while before someone finally threw Raja to the ground. Further brawls ensued as Raja continued to fight back at everyone who attempted to stop him.

Rampage’s Son Banned From Future Wrestling Matches

The police have yet to press any charges against Raja. All we know is that a source told TMZ they could “guarantee” Raja would never be allowed at any future KnokX Pro wrestling matches.

The event’s organizers condemned Rampage’s son’s actions as a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.”

In Rampage’s response, he showed further concern for the pro-wrestler’s health. “As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith,” he wrote. “That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened.”

Rampage also said his main concern was that Smith would “make a speedy recovery.” He then apologized on his behalf and to the organizers for his son’s behavior.