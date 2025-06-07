UFC Icon Allegedly Drugged And Dragged To Mexico And Placed In Rehabilitation Facility

The girlfriend of UFC icon Nick Diaz has alleged that the mixed martial arts fighter was drugged and forcibly taken to Mexico by his cousin. There, Diaz is allegedly “confined” in a rehabilitation facility, with him having attempted to escape, to no avail.

Videos by Suggest

The news of Diaz’s alleged abduction was shared via Diaz’s girlfriend’s Instagram stories. In a single text story, the woman, only identified as kay209x (Kay), alleges that the fighter’s kidnapper, his cousin, took him against his will to Mexico. She stated that Diaz was drugged at the time.

“Nick has been forcibly taken by his cousin and transported across the border into Mexico, where he is confined in a rehabilitation facility against his will,” Kay alleges. “He was drugged during this process and has made numerous attempts to escape, but the authorities consistently return him to the facility.”

Kay then stated that she has been unable to communicate with him or receive updates about his well-being directly. Reportedly, an intermediary named Ruben, who Kay said is the one responsible for his admission at the Mexican rehabilitation facility, is the one who relays the information from and to Nick Diaz.

Kay would then allege that Nick wants to return home

“Nick does not wish to remain at the facility,” Kay added. “He desires to return home to California and attend a drug rehabilitation program there. He is also seeking to understand who has the authority to keep him confined in Mexico against his wishes.”

Confussion

Kay then tagged Baja Rehab, a rehabilitation center located in Baja California, Mexico. At this time, the center has not issued any type of statement regarding Kay’s allegations.

While Kay’s Instagram stories have disappeared since they were published, there are certain signs that are confusing. For example, right after her story about Nick Diaz, she shared a picture of some cherries. Kay thanked some cherry workers for bringing them to her.

Moreover, Nick’s brother, Nate Diaz, even posted some Instagram stories with some friends. He went on to congratulate one of them for his birthday.

Things remain uncertain at the time amid rumors of Nick Diaz returning to the octagon. Only time will the what happened to Nick Diaz comes to light. This story, however, only appears to fuel the allegations that Diaz struggles with drug abuse, something that might have cost his return to the Octagon in 2024 against Vicente Luque at UFC 310.