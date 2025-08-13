Zoë Kravitz Confesses to ‘Destroying’ Part of Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles Home While Staying There Amid the 2025 Wildfires

Zoë Kravitz admits she wasn’t exactly the best guest at Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles residence during the 2025 wildfires.

During her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress spoke about how Swift had offered her home to her and her mother, Lisa Bonet, when the wildfires raged in and around Los Angeles.

However, there was an incident inside the residence involving Bonet’s pet snake, which she brought with her after being evacuated.

“My mom has a pet snake, and so she came over with the snake,” Kravitz explained. “We ended up having to stay there for maybe about two weeks.”

Describing the residence, Kravitz said, “Taylor has a very beautiful house from the 30s, it’s just something you want to preserve and take care of.”

While everything went well for the majority of the stay, Kravitz said the snake incident occurred on the last day. “It was the last day, I was gonna leave [for work], my mom was actually going to stay longer… And I was saying to my mom, ‘I really want to be a good houseguest…'”

She also told her mother, “I don’t want her to even know we were here.”

As she was packing her things, Kravitz’s mom mentioned one key issue.

“She goes… ‘I’m in a little bit of a pickle. Can you come upstairs?'” Kravitz recalled. “And she’s [in] the bathroom and she’s like crouched in the corner in this weird way. She’s like, ‘So I was washing my face and I had Opheus [the snake] and I just put her down for a second, closed the door, and she found this little hole in the corner.”

Zoë Kravitz’s Mom Wasn’t Able to Grab the Snake In Time, Causing Chaos in Taylor Swift’s Residence

The Blink Twice star said the snake had slithered her way into “a little hole in the corner of the bathroom before Bonet was able to grab her tail.

“The hole is next to a banquette that is built into the wall that has two drawers at the bottom,” Kravitz explained. “So I get down the ground, I take the drawers out [and] as this is happening, the snake is getting further and further [away]… I was panicking so much.”

Kravitz ended up having to call the house manager, who brought a crowbar to “tear apart” the banquette as an attempt to rescue the snake.

“We’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls… [We] completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom,” she confessed.

Kravitz offered to pay for the bathroom’s repairs and didn’t want to tell Swift “until it’s fixed.” However, that plan didn’t unfold as she had thought it would.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey… I wanted to talk to you about something,” Kravitz recalled. “And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?'”

Kravitz previously opened up about how she and Swift became closer friends after spending time together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.