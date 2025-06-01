ufc-main-event-canceled-after-fighter-maycee-barber-suffers-seizure-walking-to-the-octagon

The UFC community was stunned on Saturday night when the Vegas 107 main event was suddenly canceled at the last minute due to fighter Maycee Barber suffering a seizure.

The customary pre-fight video package played as fans anticipated the main event walkouts. However, the walkouts never took place. The highly anticipated UFC Fight Night main event between Erin Blanchfield and Barber was abruptly canceled.

Right after the video package ended, UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald announced to viewers that the walkouts were temporarily paused.

“Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield, will they fight?” Fitzgerald wondered aloud during the broadcast, per CBS News. “We don’t know.”

Following a commercial break, Fitzgerald announced to viewers that the fight had been called off due to a medical concern involving Barber. UFC reporter Megan Olivi later spoke with Blanchfield, who revealed that Barber had reportedly suffered a seizure.

The #UFCVegas107 main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield has been called off due to the medical issues with the former.



“She was having a seizure and having medical issues,” Blanchfield explained. She added that the information came from UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

Maycee Barber Missed Her Weight Prior to the Fight

Blanchfield informed Olivi that she had no interest in rescheduling with Barber, who missed weight by just half a pound.

UFC commentator Laura Sanko noted that Barber dealt with health problems over a 14-month absence from the Octagon, including pneumonia, strep throat, and a staph infection. However, she didn’t directly link those issues to what happened on Saturday.

“I can’t emphasize how much she’s been battling with her health this last year,” Sanko added. “We don’t know what happened, but clearly it was something serious enough where she’s not cleared.”

Meanwhile, commentator and retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier voiced his concern for Barber while tipping his hat to her would-be opponent.

“We pray for Maycee and her health,” Cormier added. “Boy, I feel bad for Erin Blanchfield. I’m heartbroken for Erin Blanchfield. She prepared herself.”

Fans showed their support for Barber while also admitting they were disappointed.

“These weight cuts are vicious,” one fan wrote on X. “If the UFC was serious about fighter health they would have rehydration clauses. Hope she’s ok.”

“Obviously, hope everything is okay with Maycee Barber, but a tough situation for Erin Blanchfield,” a second fan added.

“Seizures! Woah, that’s very serious. Hopefully, she is able to recover and fight again. Prayers to her,” Australian UFC fighter Casey O’Neill added.

“I stayed up till 5:40 am for this fight… just for it to get canceled,” yet another fan bemoaned.