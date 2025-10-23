UFC Fighter Attacked On Streets Of Canada: Here’s What He Had To Say

UFC fighters fight for a living, but usually it’s in the ring. The last thing this MMA fighter expected was to be attacked in the streets of Canada.

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen was walking around Montreal when the attack happened. According to the fighter, someone attacked him for not speaking French. Allen opened up about the incident online.

“I got beat up in the street because I wasn’t using French,” Allen said on his YouTube channel. “Got jumped cuz yeah I didn’t speak French.”

It left him with several welts and bruises on his facing including one under his eyes.

“So that’s what the bruises are all about,” he said. But he told his fans, “Don’t worry about it.”

UFC Fighter Attacked

The UFC fighter was quick to drop the topic and move on without giving any further clarification on exactly what happened. It leaves the entire incident a bit of a mystery. But if Allen is sporting injuries, I’d hate to see what the other guy looks like.

You shouldn’t pick fights with a UFC athlete. Allen is 20-3-0 and ranked in the top 10 for his division. He last beat Giga Chikadze last year in Manchester. Between fights, Allen trains in Montreal at Tristar Gym.

As a fighter, Allen’s known to take absences between major bouts except for in 2022 when he had two fights in one year. He won against both Dan Hooker and Calvin Kakkar that year.

Of that second fight, Allen explained he just jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s the opportunity I want against the guy I want to fight. He’s No. 5 in the [UFC rankings] for a reason, and I want to put myself in that elite caliber,” he said.

“Once I got into rankings, I was around the rankings in the same sort of spot. The only reason I asked for this fight was just ’cause he was above me. He was the one above me, and it was the one that made the most sense.”

We’ll let you know if any more information surfaces on this mystery attack or exactly what happened to the athlete.