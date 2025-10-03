MMA Fighter Confronts Home Intruder To Protect Nephew

A mixed martial artist (MMA) had to defend his nephew after a stranger walked into their home. Although the intruder alleges it was a drunken accident, he was beaten to hell and back for his error.

Videos by Suggest

CBS12 reported on the family hero Henny Rojas, who sprang to action to protect his nephew the moment they thought they were in danger. The MMA fighter was staying at his sister’s house to look after his nephew while his parents were away.

And he was the right childminder for the job.

On the night of September 27, Rojas was suddenly awoken by his screaming nephew. And he had his three years of MMA training at the ready. “I’m prepared. It’s not my first time; I don’t feel pain. Nothing,” he said, proud of his actions that day. “I don’t have guns; I wasn’t looking for a knife — just God and my hands, that’s it.”

The intruder, Austin Caresani, 31, awoke the teenage nephew when he stumbled into his Florida home. At first, the teenager called his parents. His father told the outlet, “He was screaming, ‘Mom, call police, someone has broken into the house.'”

Then, thankfully, he grabbed his uncle, still screaming. That’s when Henny Rojas took action.

Home Intruder Attended Court Black And Blue

Henny kept the intruder subdued while the police came to arrest him. Only hours after the beating, he faced the judge.

Apparently, he was trying to find his friend’s house after a night of drinking at the club. Whether he was drunk and how he got into their home is unknown. Also unconfirmed is whether he truly does have a friend named “Paul” with a house in the area.

Caresani has been charged with home invasion. With a $20,000 bond, he remains in the Broward County Jail as of September 30.

Henny was pleased he was able to be there for his family. “Protect your family,” he said. “There are a lot of crazy people [who] don’t believe in God, who [are] only looking for damage.”

He wouldn’t change a thing about how that night went down.