Udo Kier, Actor in Numerous Major Horror Movies, Dead at 81

Udo Kier, the veteran character actor beloved by horror fans for his hallmark roles in films spanning generations like Suspiria, Blood for Dracula, and Blade, has passed away.

The German actor died Sunday morning in a Palm Springs, California, hospital at the age of 81, according to his partner, artist Delbert McBride, as reported by Variety. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Kier was born in Cologne, Germany, in 1944. As a teenager studying in London, he was discovered by British producer-director Michael Sarne. Kier’s breakout role came in 1970 in Michael Armstrong’s horror film Mark Of The Devil.

However, Kier’s work with Andy Warhol is some of his most famous. He played the lead roles in Flesh for Frankenstein (1973) and Blood for Dracula (1974), both directed by Paul Morrissey and produced by Warhol. These films reinvent classic cinematic monsters with a seductive, subversive edge. Kier’s performances combined a haunting presence with a touch of comical ineptitude.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of iconic actor Udo Kier, whose performances in Flesh For Frankenstein, Blood For Dracula, and countless other films have left an unrivaled impact on cult cinema. pic.twitter.com/UvlzUhrgPe — Vinegar Syndrome (@VinegarSyndrome) November 24, 2025

Kier later appeared in Dario Argento’s horror classic Suspiria (1977) and several films by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, including the 1981 Nazi drama Lili Marleen.

Kier also became a frequent collaborator with Danish director Lars Von Trier. Their partnership began with the 1987 TV movie Medea and continued over decades with films such as Epidemic (1987), Europa (1991), The Kingdom (1994), Breaking the Waves (1996), Dancer in the Dark (2000), Dogville (2003), Melancholia (2011), and Nymphomaniac (2013).

Udo Kier and Joaquin Phoenix at the ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ premiere during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in 2018. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Meanwhile, the actor’s other horror film credits include 1998’s Blade (as a scene-stealing elder vampire), 2002’s Feardotcom, and Rob Zombie’s Halloween in 2007. He also reteamed with Argento for 2007’s A Mother of Tears.

Udo Kier’s Career Beyond Horror

Kier also appeared in more mainstream Hollywood films. Gus Van Sant introduced him to American audiences in My Own Private Idaho (1991), starring alongside Keanu Reeves. Kier would later have roles in Van Sant’s Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993) and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot (2018). He also featured in several popular Hollywood titles, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Armageddon (1998).

Video game designer Hideo Kojima, who had collaborated with the actor on games like Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2, paid tribute to Kier on social media.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Kojima wrote on X. ” It all happened far too suddenly. Because of the strike, we weren’t able to shoot ‘OD’ for a long time. We were forced to reschedule to next year. Even during that time, Udo and I exchanged emails frequently. We stayed in close contact. When we met in Milan at the end of September, he told me how much he was looking forward to the shoot starting up again next year.”

“He was full of energy then too, making me laugh with his usual ‘Udo-isms,'” he added. “I still can’t believe this. Udo wasn’t just an actor. He was truly an icon of his time. We’ve lost a great ‘icon.’”

“There will never be another like him. Udo, rest in peace. I will never forget you,” Kojima concluded.

With more than 200 credits to his name, Kier’s decades-long career concluded with his final role in Kleber Mendonça Filho’s 2025 awards contender, The Secret Agent.