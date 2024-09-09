Tyrese Gibson Arrested for Unpaid Child Support, Ordered to Pay $73K

Tyrese Gibson is back in the news again. And as usual, it is not for a good reason. According to TMZ, the Fast and Furious star was recently arrested.

Per TMZ, Tyrese was arrested in court on September 9 for failure to stay current with his child support payments.

Tyrese Arrested Over Missed Child Support Payments

“The singer/actor — and dad to 5-year-old Soraya with ex-wife Samantha Lee — was in Fulton County court Monday morning to face the judge in the ongoing child support battle, and the hearing did NOT go well for Tyrese,” TMZ wrote.

“Judge Kevin Farmer was clearly fed up with Tyrese’s refusal to pay the $10K/month Farmer ordered him to start paying way back in April 2023 — so, today he held Tyrese in contempt of court, the bailiff put him in handcuffs and marched him out of the courtroom.”

The outlet also notes that the actor can avoid jail time. But it will not come cheap. His get-out-of-jail card will run him $73,000.

Gibson Gets Candid on Diddy Drama

All of the drama surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs has led to a mass of opinions from the general public. Most people want to see the hip-hop mogul be held accountable for his actions if he is indeed guilty. But other people like famed singer Tyrese, have shown unwavering support for Diddy.

“What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the awards shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life,” Tyrese said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“I love this brother he’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that’s the way I feel. Praying and praying for more of a better outcome for all of this happening. God bless you Diddy if you ever need to call me and just need a listening ear, I’m right here bro.”