Tyler Perry ‘Can’t Mess’ With Kim Kardashian Anymore, Explains Why

Tyler Perry is seemingly done speaking to Kim Kardashian, and the reason is as unique as it is hilarious. The actor made September 20 headlines for a tweet calling out the queen bee of reality television – in particular, 40-year-old Kardashian’s statement 2021 Met Gala look.

Kardashian, who has faced some backlash for her incognito and face-covered Balenciaga outfit this year, wound up trolled by yet one more person, though clearly, Tyler was having fun with the outfit. See it below.

Madea Unimpressed By Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look

The tweet didn’t get the spelling quite right (probably by design) as Perry said: “I’m not talking to Kardashenen no more. See, see I knew something.” He added, with his tongue firmly in his cheek: “That’s why I can’t mess with her that Kim.”

This is why I will never speak to Kim Kardashenen again pic.twitter.com/YiuJiBeTP0 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 20, 2021

The tweet also came with video footage of KKW Beauty founder Kardashian on the Met Gala carpet and in her long-train and skintight black dress. The makeup mogul had paired the ensemble, which formed a skirt, with pointed-toe and matching heels. Most notable was the full covering completely hiding the mom of four’s face.

Perry’s voice (as Madea) narrated the whole thing as he added:

“Cause…cause she’s gonna ask me: ‘Oh whatchu wearin’?’ And I told her what I was wearing and then I described it to her an everything. She said, ‘Oh wow, that’s hot.'”

The 52-year-old actor, producer, and screenwriter went on: “Right? And then you know what she did? Stole what I was gonna put damn on. She showed up…look…and I didn’t know she had did this, right. So this is her, right? She look alright.”

Entering the meme territory so many indulged in after Kim Kardashian debuted her look, Perry joked: “But look, this me. That’s why I’m not talking to her no more. She stole my whole idea and outfit! Ladies, never let your girlfriends know what you’re wearing cause they gonna try and outdo you! I’m not talking to you no more Kim Kardashenens.”

Kim Defends Look After Backlash

Kardashian made headlines shortly after the gala for seemingly defending her look, one deemed ill-fitting by many as this year’s theme was “American Independence.” Taking to Instagram, the ex to 44-year-old Kanye West asked: “What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!”

The gala proved a talking point this year for its absentees as much as its attendees. Skipping the Big Apple event were “Rare” singer Selena Gomez, rapper Nicki Minaj, former Disney star Miley Cyrus, plus Kim Kardashian’s 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner.