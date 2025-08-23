Two WWE Superstars Just Got Engaged

WWE stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan recently tagged in their biggest match yet—getting engaged.

Videos by Suggest

The buff couple announced the news across social media. “I said yes!” Jordan wrote on X and Instagram alongside a sweet shot of Hayes on bended knee. “And I’d say yes in every lifetime.” The post also featured a ring emoji and the date 7/1/25 to mark the event.

Not one to shy away from cliches, Hayes wrote, “LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART,” in the comments section over on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on X, Jordan also included a snapshot of Hayes picking her up and giving her a big smooch.

I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime. 💍🤍



07.01.2025 pic.twitter.com/zCUnvQGFRh — Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) July 5, 2025

Of course, WWE fans and pals were quick to congratulate the couple on getting engaged.

“Bruh, you guys are so cute together. Look how smiley and happy I feel like I just looked at the sun too long,” one fan admitted. “LET’S GO!! HE REALLY DONT MISS,” another fan added.

“Now that’s a power couple right there! Congratulations, you two,” WWE ring announcer Samantha “The Bomb” Irvin gushed. “OMGGGG CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!” fellow pro wrestler Jade Cargill exclaimed. “Omg! Yaaaay! Love both of you. Congrats,” drummer and ring announcer Alicia “Taylor” Warrington chimed in.

The WWE Stars Have Been an Item Since 2023

Jordan, 26, joined the WWE developmental roster in August 2022 and made history as the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Meanwhile, Hayes, 31, has held the NXT Championship, the Men’s North American Championship twice, and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He joined the SmackDown roster in 2024 after WrestleMania 40.

Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes attend Netflix’s Debut of WWE Monday Night Raw at Intuit Dome on January 06, 2025, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Since joining the main roster, Hayes competed in a best-of-seven series against Andrade and won the 2025 Men’s Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Jordan and Hayes have been together since 2023 and made their engagement official on July 1. The wedding date has not been announced.