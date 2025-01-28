Two-Time Bodybuilding World Champion Dead at 49: National Bodybuilding Federation Confirms Passing of Ali Reza Asahi

Ali Reza Asahi, a World Bodybuilding Champion and one of Afghanistan’s most renowned athletes, has died at the age of just 49.

The Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation has confirmed Asahi’s passing in Kabul. However, the precise cause of his death remains undisclosed, per Kabul Now.

The federation confirmed that Asahi’s funeral took place last Friday at the public cemetery in the Omid Sabz neighborhood of western Kabul. While no official cause of death has been disclosed, alleged sources close to the athlete indicate that Asahi may have passed away due to an illness.

Per Kabul Now, Asahi etched his name in history by claiming gold in the over 80 kg weight category at the 14th World Bodybuilding Championship held in Seoul, South Korea, in 2023. He solidified his legacy by securing another gold medal at the same prestigious event in the Maldives in 2024.

Known for his exceptional physical strength and unwavering commitment to his sport, he became a symbol of pride for Afghanistan’s bodybuilding community. His achievements earned international acclaim, also inspiring countless young athletes to follow in his footsteps.

According to The Khaama Press News Agency, despite achieving international success, Asahi often endured extreme poverty and harsh living conditions. Through social media, he frequently voiced his concerns about personal safety, financial hardships, and the lack of support from authorities. His story sheds light on the immense challenges faced by Afghan athletes, even those who proudly represent their country on the world stage.

Former Presidents and Athletes Pay Tribute to Ali Reza Asahi

His death has deeply impacted Afghanistan’s sports community, especially the bodybuilding world, where he was a leading figure.

Hamid Karzai, the former President of Afghanistan, offered his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Asahi, honoring him as a man who brought great pride to the nation.

In a message posted on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 24, Karzai commended Asahi for his unwavering determination and perseverance, which led him to earn championship titles in bodybuilding. He described Asahi as a dedicated and hardworking individual whose achievements serve as an inspiration.

Rashid Khan, a prominent member of Afghanistan’s national cricket team, also extended his heartfelt condolences on Asahi’s passing, per the KP. He pledged his support to Asahi’s family and urged the people of Afghanistan to come together in solidarity, offering their assistance during this challenging time.