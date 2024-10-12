two-students-found-dead-on-washington-college-campus-just-hours-apart

A college in Washington is grieving the tragic loss of two students who were found dead on campus just 24 hours apart.

Emergency responders were summoned to Western Washington University (WWU) in Bellingham at approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 9. This was following reports (per the University) of a student who had seemingly fallen from Nash Hall. Despite the quick response from emergency crews, the student was sadly pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, on the morning of October 10, another student was reportedly discovered unresponsive in Alma Glass Hall on campus. It was later confirmed that they had also passed away.

The police are investigating both incidents. However, they report no initial signs of foul play, links between the two deaths, or threats to the wider community. The identities of the students involved have not yet been disclosed.

WWU President Sabah Randhawa issued a statement regarding the recent tragic incidents.

“No words can capture our shock and sadness at these two heartbreaking events. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of our students. Their lives are forever changed by their losses,” Randhawa said.

“The student’s families have been notified. [They] will be receiving ongoing support from the university and from emergency personnel,” Randhawa added.

Western Washington University’s President Extends Counseling Services to Grieving Students

The president emphasized the availability of campus resources, including counseling services and the Employee Assistance Program, for students and staff.

“As our community navigates this painful moment, let us remember that it is in times like these that we must lean on each other, mourn together, and not let anyone who may be suffering do so alone,” Randhawa continued. “Together, we can find solace and strength in one another, ensuring that our students are remembered not just for their loss, but for the joy they brought into our lives. I encourage everyone to reach out—whether it’s to a friend, a faculty member, a colleague, or a counselor—if you are feeling the weight of this loss.”

Additionally, professionals from Student Affairs will offer support across the campus. The university also intends to reach out to community members who were close to the two students to provide them with extra assistance.

Western Washington University, situated in Bellingham, is a public institution and the northernmost university in the contiguous United States. With an enrollment of approximately 14,747 students, it serves as a key educational hub in the region. Bellingham, located just 21 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border, is the largest city in Whatcom County.