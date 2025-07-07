Two New York Yankees Players Just Welcomed New Babies to Their Families

While the New York Yankees are dealing with some struggles on the field, two of their players are celebrating personal milestones away from the diamond.

Videos by Suggest

The first of the two to announce the life news was J.C. Escarra. The Bronx Bombers’ backup catcher (whose full name is Juan Carlos Escarra) and his wife, Jocelyn Escarra, welcomed a baby boy on June 26.

J.C. Escarra No. 25 of the New York Yankees smiles during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

They named the child J.C. Escarra III; the infant weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, at birth.

The couple shared the first photos of the child on Instagram, captioning the images: “Welcome to the world, we are so in love with you.”

The Yankees briefly placed Escarra on the paternity list so he could be with Jocelyn around the child’s birth. He is now back on the team’s active roster.

Luis Gil’s Family Also Welcomed a New Addition

The second player with recent baby news is Luis Gil. The 2024 American League Rookie of the Year is currently recovering from a lat strain injury. However, his rehab process took a brief pause on Wednesday.

Luis Gil No. 81 of the New York Yankees smiles during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

According to baseball journalist Bryan Hoch, Gil’s wife welcomed a baby. No specifics around the birth were given in Hoch’s report, only that the team pushed the pitcher’s live bullpen session back to Thursday in light of the news.

Announcements of these new additions to the extended New York Yankees family follow more big baby news from earlier in 2025. Team captain Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, welcomed a baby in January; fellow outfielder Trent Grisham and his wife, Megan Grisham, welcomed a child in April.