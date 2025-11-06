Two Metal Stars Tie the Knot — and KISS’ Gene Simmons Officiated the Ceremony

Spreading love wherever he goes, KISS bandmate Gene Simmons officiated the wedding for two metal stars, Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey.

According to PEOPLE, the Anthrax drummer married The Violent Hour songstress at The Secret Garden in Las Vegas on Oct. 12. Over 200 guests were present as Gene Simmons married the metal stars.

Among the guests were members of KISS, Pantera, Mötley Crüe, and Nickelback.

Speaking about the ceremony, Benante said, “The wedding is like an elegant Russ Meyer movie with a rock and roll twist. The initial idea was a small, intimate wedding with just a few friends and family, but we knew that we would not be able to get away with a small wedding once other friends heard about it.”

“We just want our closest in a room together celebrating,” he pointed out.

Continuing to share details about the wedding, Benante said it was a “no-brainer” for him and Harvey to choose Las Vegas as the location.

“Everyone would have fun in Vegas,” he further shared. “Elvis loved Vegas, and what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. There were Rat Pack parties at the venue in the 1960s.”

The metal stars were first romantically linked in 2015 and got engaged in early 2024.

Gene Simmons Officiated the Metal Stars’ Wedding Days After Being Hospitalized Following a Car Crash

The wedding occurred just days after Gene Simmons was hospitalized following a car crash.

The music legend was rushed to a nearby hospital in Malibu, California, on Oct. 7. The accident occurred at the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 1 pm. It “involved a vehicle that struck a parked vehicle.”

Simmons allegedly told responding police officers that he had passed out or fainted behind the wheel. His wife, Shannon, said that after he passed out, his vehicle veered into incoming traffic and traveled across several lanes before hitting the parked vehicle.

Simmons’ rep announced that he was “fine” and was back to work not long after the accident. His wife also said that he was recovering at home and that the doctors had recently changed his medication.

Shannon then revealed that the rocker isn’t a fan of drinking water and was recently put on a new medication that dehydrated him. She believes that contributed to him losing consciousness.

No one was hurt in the accident.