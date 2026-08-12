Two Firefighters Die In Helicopter Crash As They Fought Utah Wildfire

Two firefighters died after a helicopter crashed while they battled a massive wildfire in Utah.

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According to officials, the firefighters operated a Sikorsky S-64 Skycrane helicopter during firefighting operations near Richfield, Utah, on Friday, Aug. 7. The aircraft crashed at about 10:40 a.m. local time in remote terrain while the crew worked to contain the Widemouth 2 Fire.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office announced August 8 that authorities had recovered the remains of two people from the crash site. Officials had not publicly identified the firefighters as of Monday, Aug. 10. The Utah medical examiner’s office received the remains for identification.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have begun investigating the crash. The NTSB said investigators had only received preliminary information and that the helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances during firefighting operations.

Helicopter Crash Incited Another Fire

Investigators also faced dangerous conditions at the wreckage. The crash sparked another fire, which delayed recovery efforts until the following day. Active wildfire conditions then prevented investigators from reaching the crash site.

The helicopter carried a pilot and a crewmember from a company that contracts exclusively with the U.S. Forest Service, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

The firefighters worked to battle the Widemouth 2 Fire, which has become one of the largest active wildfires in the United States. The blaze began in the Fishlake National Forest and surrounding areas on July 27, apparently after lightning struck the area.

The fire has burned about 100,000 acres, according to the report, while officials had contained roughly one-quarter of the blaze. Drought and extreme heat have helped fuel the fire.

The two deaths add to a deadly wildfire season for firefighters across the country. A bulldozer operator died while working a fire in southern Oregon the previous week. Four firefighters also died while battling a fire along the Utah-Colorado border in June.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office recognized the dangers that wildland firefighters and support personnel face. “This incident is another reminder of the difficult work that wildland firefighters and support staff are asked to do,” the agency said.

The sheriff’s office also offered condolences to the victims’ families, loved ones and coworkers and expressed support for the firefighters who continue working at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate what caused the helicopter to crash while the crew fought the Utah wildfire.