Another Celeb Has Died in a Tragic Car Crash

Religious influencer and podcaster Chandler David Hendry died at 27 after a three-vehicle crash in Lehi, Utah, on Friday, August 7.

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The Lehi City Police Department told PEOPLE the crash happened at about 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Timpanogos Highway and Morning Vista Road. Witnesses told officers that Hendry ran a red light and struck two other vehicles. Police said the occupants of those vehicles escaped injury.

Authorities also said Hendry did not wear a seat belt during the collision. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Chandler David Hendry Was A Mormon Influencer

Hendry built an online audience through his Restored Truth podcast and social-media accounts. The podcast explored interfaith dialogue, scripture, Christian history and the restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Hendry had nearly 13,000 YouTube subscribers, more than 48,000 Instagram followers and nearly 15,000 TikTok followers.

His work focused heavily on his faith and his support for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His death drew tributes from other religious creators and influencers who knew him or followed his work.

Pastor Jeff McCullough, who runs the Hello Saints YouTube channel, described Hendry as an “influential, up-and-coming voice in the LDS apologetics space.” McCullough also expressed sympathy for Hendry’s family and friends.

Influencer Shaun McKnight similarly remembered Hendry as someone he admired despite never meeting him in person. “Chuck felt like a little brother who I had never actually met. A little brother I will always look up to,” he wrote.

A candlelight vigil took place Monday, August 10, at an LDS Church building in Highland, Utah, according to an announcement connected to Restored Truth.

Hendry’s sudden death has prompted an outpouring of grief among followers of his religious content. His family has also sought financial support following his death.

Authorities have not reported any additional fatalities from the collision. Police continue to examine the crash, while Hendry’s online community remembers a young creator who built his public profile around faith, scripture and religious discussion.